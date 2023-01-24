ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimsonquarry.com

“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”

You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball defeats Ohio State, 78-65

Indiana women’s basketball, the “sixth”-best team in the nation, just put a shellacking on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in front of 10,455 in Assembly Hall. The win elevates the Hoosiers into first place in the Big Ten and has them in prime position to make a substantial leap in next week’s polls. Here’s three things:
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana’s Mike Woodson expected to return to bench against Ohio State

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the bench against Ohio State on Saturday night, per an official statement from Indiana Athletics. Woodson is “doing great” and the team is following CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Indiana’s medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow’s game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy