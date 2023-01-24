Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
Eight years after a Call of Duty dev promised to reveal an easter egg, fans have come calling
Jason Blundell pledged to detail the easter egg after eight years
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature timing changes to the Perk System. After delaying the release of Season 2 to Feb. 15, Infinity Ward and Raven Software revealed all the upcoming updates to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Perk System in Modern Warfare 2...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players worried as Combat Record missing from Season 2 update blog
Warzone 2 players have grown increasingly concerned as the latest update notes for the delayed Season 2 didn’t mention the return of the Combat Record, with players still unable to access their stats or leaderboards. Combat Records have been a staple of Call of Duty games for about as...
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
dexerto.com
Can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?
Wondering whether you can swim in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our handy explainer has everything you need to know about whether this aquatic feature is present in the game. The world of Hogwarts Legacy is absolutely brimming with content from across the Harry Potter universe. There are magical beasts, deadly spells, and iconic locations pulled directly from the series, which aim to truly capture The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive Season 2 Changes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s season 2 update will include audio fixes, UI improvements, and perk balancing
Infinity Ward has provided some details on new changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of its season two update next month, and it includes some exciting revelations for multiplayer fans. The developers revealed that some investigations into player complaints about audio in the game led them to find...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends detective uncovers secret behind insane Vantage two-shot kills
An Apex Legends player has uncovered how Vantage can shoot in quick succession with her sniper after a viral clip baffled a few others. Vantage was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 14, and quickly became a massive talking point in the community thanks to her Sniper’s Mark and her hitbox.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Mande tributes Dr Disrespect with must-see snipes and dance moves
Apex Legends streamer ‘Mande’ channeled his inner Dr Disrespect during a recent Twitch stream where he hit snipes that would even make the two-time blush. Dr Disrespect is well-known for his gaming skills, but if there’s one area he really shines, it’s when there’s a sniper rifle in his hands.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?
Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
dexerto.com
Can you play Forspoken on Steam Deck?
While the game might not be getting great reviews, how does Forspoken run on Valve’s Steam Deck? We test out the demo version to find out. No, we weren’t going to buy Forspoken off the back of our gaming team’s rather middling review this week. However, Square Enix did put out a demo on Steam and of course, we’ve tested it out to see how it runs on the Steam Deck.
dexerto.com
Uri Geller apologizes to Pokemon TCG fans as Kadabra returns after 22 year lawsuit
Kadabra is officially returning to Pokemon TCG after 22 years with the ‘Pokemon Card 151’ set, coming in June 2023, as Uri Geller apologizes to fans and asks for forgiveness. The exclusive story was broken by PokeBeach on January 26, who spoke to the man behind the lawsuit...
dexerto.com
Gamecube emulator Dolphin has been ported to Xbox
One of the best emulators of all time, Dolphin, has been ported to the Xbox and the performance is already great. Dolphin, the Gamecube and Wii emulator, has been ported to the Xbox thanks to the inclusion of a development mode included with every console. With Microsoft allowing any console to become a devkit, it has opened the world of emulation on their consoles.
dexerto.com
Ludwig hints at recruiting Valorant team for Moist Esports
Popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has suggested that Moist Esports could enter Valorant after joining the organization as a co-owner. Ludwig was announced on January 25 as a new co-owner in Moist Esports, an organization founded in 2021 by streamer and YouTuber Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White that competes in several esports titles, including Apex Legends, Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “most underrated” AR for dominating Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has identified the “most underrated” AR on Al Mazrah for dominating foes at long range. In Warzone 2’s current meta, the RPK, TAQ-56, and M4 are the go-to picks for the majority of players if they’re looking to laser beam foes from a distance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
