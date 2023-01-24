ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
TOMBALL, TX
Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball

Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
TOMBALL, TX
First public meeting on Magnolia's master thoroughfare plan set for Feb. 1

The city of Magnolia will hold a public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan Feb. 1 at the Magnolia Event Center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The first public meeting on the city of Magnolia’s master thoroughfare plan will take place Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Magnolia Event Center, 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia, the city announced via the plan’s website.
MAGNOLIA, TX
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area

Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill opening next month in Cypress

Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is coming soon to the Cypress area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new family-owned and -operated sports bar option is coming soon to the Cypress area. Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is slated to open in February at 8190 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 300, Cypress. The full-service sports bar will serve classic American cuisine and offer weekday happy hour specials. 281-815-3121. www.kooziesbar.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development

A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
SUGAR LAND, TX
