Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
Wolf Capital Partners kicks off renovations at HeightsMED on W. 20th St.
Wolf Capital Partners kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Wolf Capital Partners, a Houston-based real estate company, kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
2023 shopping guide: 23 places to shop in The Woodlands
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream offers 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) This shopping guide will help you find what you're looking for in The Woodlands area. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Buy the Book. 25162 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands. 832-732-5164. CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES.
Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
Burritos, burgers, bakeries: All of the local Katy area eateries that opened in 2022
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Katy area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour, K=Kids menu.
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
First public meeting on Magnolia's master thoroughfare plan set for Feb. 1
The city of Magnolia will hold a public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan Feb. 1 at the Magnolia Event Center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The first public meeting on the city of Magnolia’s master thoroughfare plan will take place Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Magnolia Event Center, 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia, the city announced via the plan’s website.
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball to begin postpartum space expansion
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball is planning renovations to its hospital in 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball will begin renovations to its postpartum space this year, with an anticipated completion date sometime in 2024, said Robert Marmerstein, the chief executive officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area
Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill opening next month in Cypress
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is coming soon to the Cypress area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new family-owned and -operated sports bar option is coming soon to the Cypress area. Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is slated to open in February at 8190 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 300, Cypress. The full-service sports bar will serve classic American cuisine and offer weekday happy hour specials. 281-815-3121. www.kooziesbar.com.
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Report: Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
Katy and Fulshear leaders consider infrastructure, mobility and jobs in the next decade
With the number of residents anticipated to reach 1.02 million by 2037, Katy and Fulshear leaders are preparing for the future with infrastructure, mobility and economic development projects, officials said. (Courtesy Google Maps) If the previous decade is any indication, growth in the Katy and Fulshear areas will be significant...
Bluestone Lane bringing Australian cafe culture to Rice Village
Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced cafe, will offer seasonal food, drinks and snacks as well as full table service for all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Bluestone Lane, the Australia-inspired coffee chain, is preparing to open the doors to its third Texas location in Rice Village the week of...
