Related
LSU offers 2024 5-star Florida cornerback
Charles Lester III is a six-foot-two, 171-pound athlete from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Sarasota, Florida, where he plays for Riverview High School. The Riverview Rams finished the 2022 season 5-7 with a loss to Venice in the third round of the 4S playoffs. Alabama is currently an 81% favorite to land Lester per on3.
dexerto.com
Valorant team ‘Squirtle Squad’ forced to change name due to Nintendo trademark
The captain of the free agent Valorant team Squirtle Squad has revealed that the squad needs to change its name for the North American Challengers League, as Nintendo owns the copyright to their name. Squirtle Squad earned a spot in the Challengers League through the Last Chance Qualifier. The free-agent...
Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State odds, picks and predictions
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League) and Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3) meet Friday in Cleveland. Tip at the Wolstein Center is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Manhattan at Niagara odds, picks and predictions
The Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) and Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5) meet Friday in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game. Tip at Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Manhattan vs. Niagara odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
247Sports
CFLs' Montreal Argonauts signs former A&M DE Tyree Johnson
The Montreal Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced yesterday that they had signed former Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson. Johnson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers of National Football League after the 2022 draft even though he was given a late round grade by some analysts. However, he was eventually released in training camp. Johnson could join another former A&M edge rusher on the roster of the defending Grey Cup champions in Damontre Moore who was with the team last season but was injured early in the 2022 season and placed on injured reserve.
Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can win each game in 2023
There certainly has been a heaping dung pile of negativity piled up on the Gator Nation this offseason as Florida fans try to negotiate Rashada Fatigue. It hasn’t slowed down Billy Napier, but the momentum that was built during his first offseason has been slowed down to a crawl. It doesn’t mean he’s perplexed or befuddled. He will figure things out.
Pat Dooley's quick reactions to Florida's authoritative win over South Carolina
For the first time in this conference season, Florida’s men’s basketball team finally had a game where its fans could relax a little. The Gators (now 12-8 and 5-3 in the SEC) destroyed South Carolina 81-60 for the Gators’ fifth win in the last six games. There was no point where fans had any fear when it came to who was in control of this one.
Former UF offensive coordinator to interview for NFL OC jobs
A Former Florida Gators’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator seems to be on the rise among the NFL coaching ranks. Brian Johnson, who currently serves as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, has interviewed with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams for their vacant offensive coordinator positions, according to various reports.
