Florida State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2024 5-star Florida cornerback

Charles Lester III is a six-foot-two, 171-pound athlete from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Sarasota, Florida, where he plays for Riverview High School. The Riverview Rams finished the 2022 season 5-7 with a loss to Venice in the third round of the 4S playoffs. Alabama is currently an 81% favorite to land Lester per on3.
SARASOTA, FL
dexerto.com

Valorant team ‘Squirtle Squad’ forced to change name due to Nintendo trademark

The captain of the free agent Valorant team Squirtle Squad has revealed that the squad needs to change its name for the North American Challengers League, as Nintendo owns the copyright to their name. Squirtle Squad earned a spot in the Challengers League through the Last Chance Qualifier. The free-agent...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manhattan at Niagara odds, picks and predictions

The Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) and Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5) meet Friday in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game. Tip at Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Manhattan vs. Niagara odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
LEWISTON, NY
247Sports

CFLs' Montreal Argonauts signs former A&M DE Tyree Johnson

The Montreal Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced yesterday that they had signed former Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson. Johnson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers of National Football League after the 2022 draft even though he was given a late round grade by some analysts. However, he was eventually released in training camp. Johnson could join another former A&M edge rusher on the roster of the defending Grey Cup champions in Damontre Moore who was with the team last season but was injured early in the 2022 season and placed on injured reserve.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Dooley's quick reactions to Florida's authoritative win over South Carolina

For the first time in this conference season, Florida’s men’s basketball team finally had a game where its fans could relax a little. The Gators (now 12-8 and 5-3 in the SEC) destroyed South Carolina 81-60 for the Gators’ fifth win in the last six games. There was no point where fans had any fear when it came to who was in control of this one.
GAINESVILLE, FL

