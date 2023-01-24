The Montreal Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced yesterday that they had signed former Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson. Johnson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers of National Football League after the 2022 draft even though he was given a late round grade by some analysts. However, he was eventually released in training camp. Johnson could join another former A&M edge rusher on the roster of the defending Grey Cup champions in Damontre Moore who was with the team last season but was injured early in the 2022 season and placed on injured reserve.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO