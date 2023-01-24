Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “most underrated” AR for dominating Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has identified the “most underrated” AR on Al Mazrah for dominating foes at long range. In Warzone 2’s current meta, the RPK, TAQ-56, and M4 are the go-to picks for the majority of players if they’re looking to laser beam foes from a distance.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert claims underused attachment makes every gun “much easier to use”
Warzone 2 YouTuber and statistician WhosImmortal has pinpointed a forgotten underbarrel attachment, which he claims makes every weapon in the BR “so much easier to use”. Warzone 2 has a huge amount of weapons, attachments and tuning options for players to explore as they craft their strongest loadouts.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS claims attachment tuning “overcomplicated” Warzone 2
NICKMERCS explained why Warzone 2’s introduction of attachment tuning was unnecessary. Modern Warfare 2 added an extra layer of customization to the gunsmith with attachment tuning. The feature allows players to tailor attachments specifically for different playstyles. For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.
dexerto.com
YouTuber Glarses spends $15k to build the “biggest keyboard in the world”
Glarses, a tech YouTuber who focuses on keyboards, has gone and spent £12,000 on creating a jumbo-sized keyboard for a tech show. The latest hilarious video from Glarses is not only a race against time but an interesting look at how expensive some of these ludicrous YouTube projects can get.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends detective uncovers secret behind insane Vantage two-shot kills
An Apex Legends player has uncovered how Vantage can shoot in quick succession with her sniper after a viral clip baffled a few others. Vantage was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 14, and quickly became a massive talking point in the community thanks to her Sniper’s Mark and her hitbox.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert explains why you are probably using grips wrong
With over 20 underbarrel attachments to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, an LA Guerillas TikTok has revealed a secret for choosing the right one. Modern Warfare 2 revamped Modern Warfare 2019’s Gunsmith system. Players equip five different attachments at a time for eight possible attachment slots and can tune attachments for an added layer of personalization.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson completes snipers-only Bronze to Master challenge
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has completed a Ranked challenge that involved him climbing from Bronze to Master only using snipers. While a huge portion of the Apex Legends community plays Ranked, only a select few have the skills to reach Master and Predator. Hitting these tiers...
dexerto.com
KSI explains why Prime is better than “terrible” YouTuber products
YouTube star KSI has explained why Prime is better and has had more success than the typical “terrible” products that YouTubers have put out. When Logan Paul and KSI launched their Prime Hydration drinks back in January 2022, not even they could have foreseen the success that the brand has had.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam potential return of “terrible” Beta map
A rumor suggests Modern Warfare 2 Beta Multiplayer map Valderas Museum could return in Season 2, and fans wholeheartedly disapprove. On January 25, Infinity Ward released an extensive blog post detailing changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2. Battle royale fans celebrated the announcement as a major step in the right direction, while multiplayer fans felt left out in the cold.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins
TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”. As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.
dexerto.com
Global Esports founder claims Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are making $40K a month
Global Esports founder Dr. Rushindra Sinha has claimed in a tweet that Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are earning a staggering amount, in some cases up to $40,000 each and every month. Global Esports founder Sinha recently claimed on Twitter that Tier 1 Valorant pros in North America and Europe...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson explains why ALGS scrims are useless
FURIA pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin believes that Apex Legends scrims will “never” be good for helping ALGS teams improve. While Apex Legends pro players can practice their mechanics, gun skills, and strategies in Ranked, it’s still a completely different environment when compared to competitive matches.
dexerto.com
WoW players unearth secret change to hunter’s pets after patch 10.0.5
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have discovered a secret change to hunter’s pets after WoW patch 10.0.5. The 10.0.5 patch for World of Warcraft was released on January 24, bringing with it lots of new changes and fixes to the game. One change that was not mentioned in the...
dexerto.com
Like A Dragon: Ishin! preview – Stylish samurai combat and bizarre mini games
Almost a decade after it was released exclusively in Japan, the stylish combat and ridiculous mini-games of Like A Dragon: Ishin! are finally making their way to the rest of the world. While the Yakuza franchise has received plenty of love over the years, the historical spin-off Ryu Ga Gotoku:...
dexerto.com
Best Clodsire build for 7-star Greninja Tera Raids: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can use this optimized Clodsire build to take on 7-star Greninja Tera Raids in online play. The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect & ZLaner want Warzone 2 to learn from Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”
Streaming giants Dr Disrespect and ZLaner have called on Warzone 2 to emulate Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”, claiming it’s holding the CoD battle royale back at the moment. The battle royale market has grown exponentially off the back of Fortnite’s lucrative success, becoming one of...
dexerto.com
Ruthless Warzone 2 u-turn sets up a revival in Season 2
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – Infinity Ward learned this lesson the hard way, scrapping Warzone 2’s latest innovations to revitalize the game in Season 2. The decline has been quite frightening. Warzone 2 reached a peak of 488,897 concurrent players on November 20, and just 17 days later, the concurrent player count plummeted to 217,328, accounting for a 56% loss in users.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends superfan unveils amazing Loba cosplay made from scratch
One Apex Legends superfan has unveiled their epic Loba cosplay to praise from the community, explaining that it was made entirely from scratch. The Apex Legends community, since the BR’s launch back in 2019, has consistently proved itself to be among the most active and passionate in the gaming world.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?
Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends finally adds DDOS protection in Ranked to save high-rank players
Respawn has announced that Apex Legends players in Diamond, Master, and Predator will receive DDOS protection in Ranked. Although a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking on opponents in pubs, others want an extra level of competitiveness, and that’s where Ranked comes into play. In this mode,...
Comments / 0