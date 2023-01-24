Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Giants QB Daniel Jones Signing to Commanders in 2023?
The Washington Commanders could look towards their division rival for a quarterback replacement this offseason.
Falcons Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'Makes Sense' - NFL Executive
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be on the move this offseason ... and the Atlanta Falcons continue to be linked as a potential landing spot, this time by an ESPN insider and NFL scouting director.
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Former Lions coach Matt Patricia is out as the Patriots offensive mastermind
It appears former Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s reign as the offensive leader of the New England Patriots is now over. The Patriots have hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a role Patricia held in a de facto role in 2022.
Chiefs success helps fill Kansas City bars, restaurants during traditional slow season
It's the tale of one city hosting the AFC Championship every single January for five years in a row.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. What is it and what is recovery timeline?
What is a high ankle sprain? How is it treated? What are the chances Patrick Mahomes will be in top form with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line?
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub
The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
Patrick Mahomes injury: Chiefs coach gives update on QB’s availability in practice
Good news for the Kansas City Chiefs: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury. “He’ll practice. He did the walkthrough this morning. He’ll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. It’s a positive sign for the Chiefs’ starting quarterback,...
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes says he’s ‘ready to go’ despite injured ankle
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says his injured ankle is progressing better than he expected and is ready for AFC Championship.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
11 takeaways from Bills coach Sean McDermott's end of season presser
Here are 11 takeaways from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday during his head of season press conference:. McDermott did not shy away from wanting more out of his receivers. Asked if the Bills got enough production from them, the coach responded “that depends on the game” and said there were “too many dropped balls at times.”
