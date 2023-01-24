Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
City of Waco set to consider options for Lions Park
The fencing is down and the amusement park is gone. Waco Lions Park, once home to 'Kiddieland', is open once again.
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
KWTX
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
A blast from the past | Killeen brings Motown classics Downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — Start those engines, Killeen's annual Motown in Downtown is bringing more than just those sweet soulful sounds you know and love, this year's festivities will also feature a classic car show!. The event will cruise back to Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4...
KWTX
Waco kickstarts glass recycling program, makes recycling easier for residents and businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco, along with other organizations and corporations in the area, kickstarted the Glass for Good program in the community to make it easier for residents and businesses to recycle glass materials while also helping the environment. Purple bins will soon be scattered around...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
KWTX
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
KWTX
Temple horse rescue farm may be forced to close its doors permanently
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Temple, announced it is unable to take in any more rescues at this time due to rising costs and a lack of funding. Sherry Stewart, the owner of the farm, opened its doors in 2017, hoping to “pay it...
Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit
Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
