Harker Heights, TX

KCEN

Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

A blast from the past | Killeen brings Motown classics Downtown

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's annual Motown in Downtown is bringing more than just those sweet soulful sounds you know and love, this year's festivities will also feature a classic car show!. The event will cruise back to Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4...
KILLEEN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit

Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
ROUND ROCK, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

