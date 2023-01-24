January 24, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Snow, Windy & Then Much Colder Weather....More Snow & Even Ice Down the Road...

Read full article on original website
Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Heritage Trail in Lafayette to extend to Wabash Avenue Neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter weather is in full effect but some people are still dreaming of hiking and biking. One of those dreams is building an extension of the Wabash Heritage Trail to the Wabash Avenue Neighborhood. Lafayette economic development Director Dennis Carson says the project is part...
Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids. Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly. The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater...
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club
Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that has taken over is bringing new programs, new fields and new opportunities to the community. New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club. Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that...
Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull announced on Tuesday that jurors for the trial of Richard Allen will be chosen from Allen County. The northeastern county contains the city of Fort Wayne and is the third-most populous county in Indiana according to the 2020 Census. On Monday...
Lafayette man officially charged after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man arrested after a police chase in Lafayette Tuesday faces nearly a dozen criminal charges, including kidnapping. 22-year-old Tyler Belcher was arrested on Schuyler Avenue near 18th Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A woman told police Belcher refused to let her out of...
Head coach Ryan Walters finalizes Purdue Football coaching staff
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier today Purdue Football officially announced its brand new football program. Head Coach Ryan Walters took his time and put together a very impressive group of coaches. According to Purdue Sports, Walters made his first two hires in his first week here. They were...
