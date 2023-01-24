ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼

Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Editorial: It’s like a zoo, but a good one

Sundance 2023 is heading toward its second-week finale as we write this so it’s a good time to take preliminary stock. On the whole, it’s a pretty-ish picture. The crowds returned after the two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus, so that’s a win for the festival and Park City. Sundance doesn’t look to be as big as it was in 2020, but many factors have since intervened, including changes in the film industry. There was a time not so long ago when we were wondering whether theater business would ever return.
PARK CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location

The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions

For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Betty Diaries: Cougar town

Did you see the recent news story about the big cat spotted in Old Town?. Please, whatever you do, don’t call me a cougar. I prefer the term mountain lion. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I was proud to be a cougar. Strong, fearless, independent. Hey, I’m the boss of me. Just don’t cross me. I’ve been known to lash out when I feel threatened. Like right now.
PARK CITY, UT
basinnow.com

Possibility Vernal Airport Will Add Salt Lake City Route With New Contract

Vernal Airport Director Ken Campbell addressed the Uintah County Commission during their Monday Commission meeting sharing exciting prospects for future air service. The airport’s contract with SkyWest was up in December and Campbell explained that SkyWest has bid on the next Essential Air Service contract which he said was good news. If they are awarded the contract, Campbell says they will contract with 12 flights per week that are split 6 through United to Denver and 6 through Delta to Salt Lake City. SkyWest will downsize to 30 seats per flight rather than 50 seats. It is anticipated that the contract will be announced by early March and the new contract would start in the summertime. Campbell emphasized that while it looks good that SkyWest will win the contract, it has not been awarded yet.
VERNAL, UT
ABC4

The state of the state is cold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies

When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
PARK CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks

The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

$100 million investment planned for Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A week after the Salt Lake Bees announced they would be leaving downtown Salt Lake City and moving to a new home in Daybreak, a public-private partnership will begin investing $100 million into the Ballpark neighborhood. During her State of the City address...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy