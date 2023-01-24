Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Park Record
Utah Olympic bidders in redline phase of venue talks with Park City Mountain, Deer Valley
The group leading the efforts in the state to host a second Winter Olympics has reached agreements with two-thirds of the potential competition venues, including the Utah Olympic Park, to host sporting events if a Games is awarded. A high-ranking member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...
Park Record
Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼
Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
utahnow.online
Deer Valley Resort and High West Distillery Introduce VIP Experience at Freestyle World Cup
The 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort with two new, exclusive VIP packages to enhance the spectator experience. Guests can toast the talented athletes with High West cocktails from the VIP tent as part of the Champion Package or Freestyle Feast option available February 2 through 4, 2023.
Park Record
Editorial: It’s like a zoo, but a good one
Sundance 2023 is heading toward its second-week finale as we write this so it’s a good time to take preliminary stock. On the whole, it’s a pretty-ish picture. The crowds returned after the two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus, so that’s a win for the festival and Park City. Sundance doesn’t look to be as big as it was in 2020, but many factors have since intervened, including changes in the film industry. There was a time not so long ago when we were wondering whether theater business would ever return.
utahnow.online
Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location
The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions
For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
Park Record
Betty Diaries: Cougar town
Did you see the recent news story about the big cat spotted in Old Town?. Please, whatever you do, don’t call me a cougar. I prefer the term mountain lion. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I was proud to be a cougar. Strong, fearless, independent. Hey, I’m the boss of me. Just don’t cross me. I’ve been known to lash out when I feel threatened. Like right now.
Deer Valley Snow Park road decision moves from Planning Commission to City Council
PARK CITY, Utah — Although the Park City Council and Planning Commission have requested alternatives, Deer Valley Resort’s proposed circulation plan for its Snow Park Village redevelopment still hinges on […]
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
basinnow.com
Possibility Vernal Airport Will Add Salt Lake City Route With New Contract
Vernal Airport Director Ken Campbell addressed the Uintah County Commission during their Monday Commission meeting sharing exciting prospects for future air service. The airport’s contract with SkyWest was up in December and Campbell explained that SkyWest has bid on the next Essential Air Service contract which he said was good news. If they are awarded the contract, Campbell says they will contract with 12 flights per week that are split 6 through United to Denver and 6 through Delta to Salt Lake City. SkyWest will downsize to 30 seats per flight rather than 50 seats. It is anticipated that the contract will be announced by early March and the new contract would start in the summertime. Campbell emphasized that while it looks good that SkyWest will win the contract, it has not been awarded yet.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City mayor looks to future of Ballpark neighborhood ahead of Bee's departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the Salt Lake Bee's time at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. When the team moves to South Jordan in 2025, Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the goal is to not have the stadium space sit empty. "When...
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies
When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks
The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
ABC 4
$100 million investment planned for Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A week after the Salt Lake Bees announced they would be leaving downtown Salt Lake City and moving to a new home in Daybreak, a public-private partnership will begin investing $100 million into the Ballpark neighborhood. During her State of the City address...
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
