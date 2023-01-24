Do you think you can leave your helpless one-year-old child in a car for eight hours and forget about her/he? Science says every one of us can!. A beautiful 18-month-old child was locked in her father’s car from nine AM to five PM. He was a police officer. His daughter was locked in his car at the precinct where he worked. He stayed at work for eight hours. He ate lunch, used the restroom, and did his job while conversing with his co-workers. He must have talked to his wife, the mother of his child, throughout the day. She is a police officer too. Parents talk about their children.

