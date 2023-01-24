Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old
Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
'I Was Pregnant at the Same Time as My Daughter, Twice!'
A mom from California got pregnant at the same time as two of her adult daughters, and now her two grandchildren call her mom.
msn.com
Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy
A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Spanish newspaper El Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman faces fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Bring me an egg.” Her father said. As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!”
Woman Who Suffered 6 Miscarriages Devastated After Sister Announces Pregnancy at Family Dinner
Is it wrong to discuss a successful pregnancy in front of someone who has suffered a miscarriage?. Suffering a miscarriage can be a devastating experience for a person, as it often involves the loss of a much-wanted pregnancy and the hopes and dreams associated with it.
Woman Demanding to Touch Her Surrogate's Baby Bump Dragged: 'Their Baby'
"Once it's born, they have all the time in the world to bond," one Redditor wrote, while another posted that "her body is growing the fetus and giving it life."
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
What Is Forgotten Baby Syndrome?
Do you think you can leave your helpless one-year-old child in a car for eight hours and forget about her/he? Science says every one of us can!. A beautiful 18-month-old child was locked in her father’s car from nine AM to five PM. He was a police officer. His daughter was locked in his car at the precinct where he worked. He stayed at work for eight hours. He ate lunch, used the restroom, and did his job while conversing with his co-workers. He must have talked to his wife, the mother of his child, throughout the day. She is a police officer too. Parents talk about their children.
Woman Gives Birth to 16-Lb. Baby in Brazil: 'I Didn't Expect This Surprise'
Cleidiane Santos dos Santos welcomed her sixth child, a boy named Angerson, on Jan. 18 A woman in Brazil recently welcomed an extra special bundle of joy: a 16-lb. baby boy. When it was time to give birth earlier this month to her son — and sixth child — Cleidiane Santos dos Santos said she "didn't expect this surprise." "I thought it would be four kilos, but he came to seven kilos," the 27-year-old mother told Portuguese-language newspaper El Globo. Baby Angerson was born via cesarean section on Jan. 18 at...
Pine Rest celebrates 10 years of helping moms and babies
In a on-of-a-kind program, Pine Rest has been helping moms all the way from pregnancy to when their child reaches 3 years-old with mental health and more for the last decade.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawmakers push to address help for Georgia mothers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers, advocates, and supporters met outside at Liberty Plaza to recognize Maternal Health Awareness Day. They reflected on the work they’ve done in the past and what still needs to be done to protect pregnant mothers and their children. The crowd chanted women...
Comments / 0