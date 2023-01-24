Read full article on original website
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
Magnolia Regional Medical Center receives clean audit report
Magnolia Regional Medical Center, officially Magnolia Regional Health System, had an unmodified, clean opinion on the annual audit report. Michael Westerfield of the CPA firm Forvis, reviewed the audit report with the board during Monday’s meeting. The audit showed total operating revenues of $26,610,237, total operating expenses of $31,339,580...
New business scam targeting employee’s paychecks
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning businesses about a new scam targeting employees’ paychecks. Over the past few weeks, a fake email has been sent to several businesses in the area. The email is supposedly from an employee of that company asking for changes to be made to their direct deposit information.
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
City Council: Officials hear proposal to create Magnolia Square entertainment district
Establishment of a downtown “entertainment district” received its first airing at Monday’s Magnolia City Council meeting. CLICK THE PDF to read the entire ordinance. Should the council pass the proposal after hearing the ordinance during its February, and possibly March meetings, patrons of restaurants within the district would be able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within the boundaries of the district.
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport
A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
2023 Bridal Fair – It’s A Wrap
If you're planning a wedding in 2023 then chances are you were at the 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair held on January 21. If you're just hearing about it, we are sorry you missed it, you will have to wait until next year. But for now, check out some of what you missed...
Dean Daughtry, Co-Founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Dead at 76
Dean Daughtry, a co-founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died at age 76. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post on the band's official page. "We're sad to announce the passing of our longtime and original member Dean 'OX' Daughtry," read the post. "For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a bulldog, but his friends knew him as 'OX." Our hearts go out to his wife Donna, and his family. We're gonna miss you, Ol' Buddy."
Calling All Dog Lovers! It’s the AKC Dog Show in Texarkana in February
If you love dogs then you do not want to miss this. It's the 2023 AKC Dog Show, happening soon in Texarkana. The Kennel Club of Texarkana is proud to present the 2023 annual AKC Dog Show that will take place at the Four States Fair in Texarkana, Arkansas next weekend on Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and wrapping up on Sunday, February 5.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers
The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
Win Tickets to the 4 States Shootout PBR Bull Riding Event
Better get ready to strap into your seats Texarkana because the 4 States Shootout PBR Bull Riding event of the year is about to hit the Four States Fair Arena on February 11, at 7 PM. 4 States Shootout PBR Bull Riding. Presented by Classic Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and Choctaw Casino the...
