Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
shefinds

The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...

