Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone
When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery
How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
