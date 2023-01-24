Read full article on original website
Why get shortchanged by half-measured products when Galaxy S20 is so cheap
Friends don't let friends get ripped off by wealthy corporations and this humble friend of yours thinks that if you are on the hunt for a solid phone but don't have the money for a flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is currently on sale, is worth considering. Even...
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
It's final call time for Samsung's Galaxy S23 series preorder Reservation Gift, folks! Those who intend to add up to $100 in store credits on top of their Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 preorder bonuses when the phones hit the tape, can take a nonbinding reservations now and decide later!
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Flagship smartphones have shed a lot of features that were deemed essential not too long ago in the name of modernity. For those yearning for a solid phone that doesn't cost a lot and has all the essentials, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great choice, especially now that it's on sale.
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor
The year might have just started, but the battle for the title of “Best Android Flagship of 2023” has already begun. The first major contender, the. By now, we are very familiar with many of the new features that the Korean tech giant will be implementing. For example, most leakers long expected Samsung’s flagship for 2023 to be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, however, the most credible confirmation of that fact comes directly from prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt.
Will any of these community created concepts be Nothing's next product?
As you might expect from company founder and CEO Carl Pei, Nothing is nothing like your average mobile device manufacturer. So far the company has released three products to its name including the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Phone (1), and the Nothing Ear (stick) which is a pair of true wireless earbuds housed in a cylinder-shaped carrying case.
Due to changes in forex and tax rates, Apple adjusts App Store prices in multiple countries
Starting next month, Apple is changing App Store pricing in certain countries. The price changes will be seen with apps in the App Store and with in-app purchases. Apple released a note to developers in which it points out that it deals with 44 currencies across 175 iOS app storefronts. Obviously, the tech giant needs to deal with always fluctuating foreign exchange rates and changes that are made to the tax policies of the countries it serves.
Google accepts to give clearer info to EU customers on its services to comply with EU regulations
Big tech giants such as Google, Apple, and Amazon, often find themselves scrutinized by lawmakers, especially in Europe. Now, the EU has managed to make Google agree to something the EU has been pushing for: some transparency. Engadget reports that Google has agreed to provide clearer information to users on the Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Hotels, and Google Flights in Europe.
Will the iPad become bigger?
If you are in the market for a tablet and money is no concern, odds are, you have been eyeing at least one iPad model out there. And if you are interested in a high-end device, the sentiment is almost invariably that bigger is better… in the world of technology at least.
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
Samsung will officially announce its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23, on February 1, and leaks and rumors have revealed a fair amount about the phones. They will primarily be available in four colors but Samsung will also be producing four more color variants in limited volume, as prior rumors said.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: One for the Astrophotography people! Everyone else, take another look at S22 Ultra
Well, it seems like this is the time for incremental upgrades on phones, and after Apple, it is now Samsung’s turn to unveil its new flagship phone that looks suspiciously similar to the company’s previous offering. Still, although incremental, some of the upgrades and improvements coming to the...
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
If you worry about installing malware-laden apps on your phone that can get into your bank account and steal your money, this story might cost you some sleep but hopefully nothing more. Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) discovered 203 dangerous Android and iOS apps. The Bangkok Post (via LaptopMag). The ministry asked Google and Apple to remove the malicious apps from the Play Store and App Store respectively.
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ posters leak with focus on photography
You know that we must be getting close to the February 1st Samsung Unpacked event as we've seen more leaks lately than the number you might find at a school for wannabe plumbers. Just a few days ago some official Samsung pre-order posters for the Galaxy S23 line leaked as did official marketing images of official Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. Today, WinFuture published some more posters for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.
The Vivo X90 series is launching globally next week: here are the official date and time
Vivo launched its latest flagship phone lineup, the Vivo X90 Series, in November last year in China. The company has now finally come out with an announcement for the official date of the phone's global launch, which is set for February 3 (10 PM GMT on February 2, 6 AM GMT+8).
This curvy TCL phone is on 'clearance' at a crazy low price with surprisingly solid specs
You know that disappointing mid-end phone with 2020-style specs and looks that TCL just unveiled in collaboration with Metro by T-Mobile? Believe it or not, the same handset manufacturer (still) has a device called TCL 10 Pro that did actually come out three years ago... with a much snazzier design and a way better list of features compared to the new TCL ION X.
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
In case the title doesn’t make it clear, I think the Pixel 6 Pro might very well be the very last conventional Android phone I’ve ever spent money on. Now, that’s not entirely due to the poor and buggy experience with my Pixel 6 Pro but also thanks to a few other factors, one of which (ironically) is the fact that Android is getting some things right, and those things are… foldable phones!
Leaked Galaxy S23 comparison chart reveals a 16.7% brighter screen and more
Based on what appears to be a leaked official comparison chart from Samsung that pits the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra against each other, we can determine that the maximum screen brightness across the series will be 1750 nits. This is a 16.7% improvement from the maximum screen brightness of 1500 nits available on last year's Galaxy S22 line and the 1300 nits maximum found with the Galaxy S21 series. The comparison chart was disseminated via tweet by tipster Roland Quandt.
Qualcomm hopes that mmWave 5G can still be useful
High-band 5G Millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum starts at 24GHz and delivers the fastest 5G download speeds. That's the good news. The bad news? The characteristics of mmWave mean that these signals don't travel long distances so the odds of actually connecting to a 5G mmWave signal is somewhere between slim and none. LightReading points out how Verizon spent billions on acquiring high-band spectrum and then criticized low-band 5G as being not much different than 4G.
TikTok opens direct messaging to everyone amidst legal woes
In the midst of all the legal issues surrounding ByteDance and its popular platform, TikTok, the company has decided to enable direct messaging for all app users. TikTok's direct messaging feature was only available to users who followed each other. This feature was first introduced in November 2022 for a small group of users as part of a beta test but is now being rolled out to all as an additional option.
Oppo Find N2 Flip global promotional materials leak
It is a tad ironic that a major foldable release is going to be happening against the backdrop of the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch. Usually, the Korean tech giant is the one hyping foldable smartphones. After all, Samsung is the king of foldables. Still, it should be noted that the...
