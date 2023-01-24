Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
KJCT8
Suspect falls out of attic, leads to arrest in Saturday night shooting incident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspect was arrested Saturday after falling out of an attic. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray Ave for reports of an intoxicated male who was yelling and had fired a gun in a house.
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
KJCT8
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door
GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
nbc11news.com
Friend of Brian Cohee testifies in murder trial
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday.
KJCT8
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
nbc11news.com
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events. Opioid deaths increased a lot in Colorado over recent years, but one local group hopes to turn that trend around.
KJCT8
Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. Many Coloradans are seeing...
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
KJCT8
Forensic psychologist: Cohee showed no signs of psychosis, knew what he was doing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors hammered home their case against 21-year-old Brian Cohee II, who is accused of murdering and dismembering a homeless man in 2021. Cohee previous plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but must prove his insanity in court. Forensic Psychologist Dr. Laura Serrano-Amerigo...
KJCT8
The Brian Cohee trial continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Accused killer Brian Cohee II returned to court today, entering day five of a grim trial that first shocked the Grand Valley over two years ago. 21-year-old Cohee previously pled not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering and dismembering Warren Barnes, a well-known Grand Junction homeless man, during a previous court appearance. Barnes was killed in February of 2020.
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
KJCT8
Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Opioid deaths increased in Colorado by 54 percent in 2020, with the crisis only worsening in recent years. Representatives from several fields are working together in Grand Junction to discuss the crisis and exchange ideas how to to inform and educate the general public about the dangers of opioids.
KJCT8
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics. Proponents of reintroduction say...
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
94kix.com
5 Unwritten Montrose Colorado Rules
Montrose, Colorado can be a strange place to out-of-towners, sometimes. When you come here for the first time, you could potentially get hit by a bit of culture shock. I can honestly say, Montrose is unlike any other place I've been in the US, and that covers quite a bit of ground.
KJCT8
This week ends with cool sunshine
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
