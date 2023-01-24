ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KJCT8

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door

GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Friend of Brian Cohee testifies in murder trial

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The Brian Cohee trial continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Accused killer Brian Cohee II returned to court today, entering day five of a grim trial that first shocked the Grand Valley over two years ago. 21-year-old Cohee previously pled not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering and dismembering Warren Barnes, a well-known Grand Junction homeless man, during a previous court appearance. Barnes was killed in February of 2020.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Opioid deaths increased in Colorado by 54 percent in 2020, with the crisis only worsening in recent years. Representatives from several fields are working together in Grand Junction to discuss the crisis and exchange ideas how to to inform and educate the general public about the dangers of opioids.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics. Proponents of reintroduction say...
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
94kix.com

5 Unwritten Montrose Colorado Rules

Montrose, Colorado can be a strange place to out-of-towners, sometimes. When you come here for the first time, you could potentially get hit by a bit of culture shock. I can honestly say, Montrose is unlike any other place I've been in the US, and that covers quite a bit of ground.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

This week ends with cool sunshine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

