Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
It's final call time for Samsung's Galaxy S23 series preorder Reservation Gift, folks! Those who intend to add up to $100 in store credits on top of their Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 preorder bonuses when the phones hit the tape, can take a nonbinding reservations now and decide later!
Phone Arena
Google might debut a new Android feature with the Galaxy S23 series
Things have changed in the past couple few years and most of us tend to replace our phones with new ones less often than we used to in the past. The fact is that mobile tech has come to a point where it is generally good enough to last us for at least three years. As a consequence of that we tend to get used to the way our phones are set up and work, so it is important for manufacturers to make that transition to a new handset as least jarring and cumbersome as possible.
Phone Arena
Metro by T-Mobile picks up a dirt-cheap and disappointing new TCL phone
If there's one thing both Metro by T-Mobile and TCL are known for, that's without a doubt the extreme affordability of their technologically humble handsets. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the latest result of the two's collaboration is both incredibly cheap and shockingly modest.
Phone Arena
Why get shortchanged by half-measured products when Galaxy S20 is so cheap
Friends don't let friends get ripped off by wealthy corporations and this humble friend of yours thinks that if you are on the hunt for a solid phone but don't have the money for a flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is currently on sale, is worth considering. Even...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update adds the ability to control a phone’s camera
The ability to control a phone’s camera with a smartwatch surely comes in handy in any James Bond scenario, but we’re pretty sure Samsung has found more mundane uses of such a feature because the Galaxy Watch 5 got it last week. Following last week's Galaxy Watch 5...
Phone Arena
Another leak confirms Samsung Galaxy S23 price hike internationally
We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. Next Wednesday, the Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 will finally be revealed.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
A mobile network operator first and foremost (and a very popular one at that), T-Mobile got involved in the home internet war relatively recently, seemingly putting more and more financial and advertising effort into challenging industry heavyweights like Comcast, Charter, and Verizon over the last few months. The "Un-carrier's" aptly...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 video teasers released as international launch draws nearer
It seems like February is going to be a very big month for Android. Not one, but two major flagships are making their debuts. While you might be sick of hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the relatively less popular OnePlus 11.
Phone Arena
Google might soon improve Android's built-in screen recorder
The screen recorder that comes with Android might soon be getting new functionalities to make it more versatile than before. At least that is what Mishaal Rahman's recent discovery is pointing at, as it seems Google might soon introduce "partial screen sharing" to Android 13. This new feature would allow...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Android 13 train is now stopping in two more US stations
Have you lost count yet of all the new and old Galaxy phones and tablets with high-end, mid-range, and low-end specifications Samsung has upgraded to a new OS version over the last few months? We know we have, although it's kind of our job to keep track of these things no matter how convoluted they might get.
Phone Arena
My first phone was a trade-in deal but I had to trade my most precious thing at the time
We humans do love our "firsts." The first experience is bound to leave a deeper imprint, both physiologically, sending electric currents through mysterious and unexplored neurologic pathways and psychologically, sometimes even creating new thought patterns. We all remember our first kiss; that one time we sat behind the wheel of...
Phone Arena
Leaked official marketing images for Sammy's Galaxy S23 Ultra cases surface
You probably are going to want to buy a case to go along with your new Galaxy S23 series handset. And you'll have quite an assortment to choose from based on official marketing photos of these official cases that were published by German site WinFuture. With the Galaxy S23 line expected to get a price hike in Europe and stay the same in the U.S., it will behoove you to spend the money on a protective case that can absorb the punishment of everyday life.
Phone Arena
Ever wondered how a Pixel 5a’s battery fits inside a Pixel 4a 5G? Me neither, but here it is anyway
Okay, stop me if you’ve heard this before: techies love saying “Ah, I wish I could have this phone, but with this feature from this other phone”! Well, wouldn’t it be nice if we could just be smart enough to disassemble our phones in order to frankenstein our dream-phone out of their parts?
Phone Arena
This is the OnePlus 11 5G design
Do you want a teaser about one of the most anticipated Android phones of 2023? Well, we are here to serve you, so behold above the design of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, the company's flagship phone for 2023. The OnePlus 11 5G looks stunning and you can see the...
Phone Arena
Get a Galaxy S22 256GB and save $150 if the color doesn't matter to you
Soon, Samsung will announce its latest Galaxy S23 lineup. And as you probably know, Samsung's S-series phones are always mobile powerhouses that cost a lot. So, if you don't want to spend a fortune on an S23 but still want to get a powerful smartphone from Samsung's S series with a sweet discount, we recommend you keep reading.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Phone Arena
Internal code reveals that "Flip to Shhh" gesture may make it to the upcoming Google Pixel Fold
For fans of Google's line of Pixel phones, the Pixel Fold may just be the most anticipated device rumored to be released this year. Yet, even though we have seen plenty of leaks revealing what the hardware will look like, little is known about what the software experience will be like.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor
The year might have just started, but the battle for the title of “Best Android Flagship of 2023” has already begun. The first major contender, the. By now, we are very familiar with many of the new features that the Korean tech giant will be implementing. For example, most leakers long expected Samsung’s flagship for 2023 to be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, however, the most credible confirmation of that fact comes directly from prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt.
Phone Arena
Spotify users have found a way to stalk each other on the platform
Having your favorite tunes at the tip of your fingers simply can’t be ignored nowadays, and that's precisely why Spotify has become a staple app. But have you stopped to consider that your listening history may be a type of user data? Well, if that is the case, is it PII (personal identifiable information) and is it dangerous for you when others have it?
Phone Arena
Some Android Auto users are experiencing a strange "Searching for GPS" Google Maps bug
In the last few days, some users have been experiencing an issue with Google Maps on Android Auto, reports 9to5Google. The affected users are seeing "Searching for GPS" on their Android Auto. Android Auto "Searching for GPS" issue surfaces. The affected users have taken it to Reddit and Google Support...
Comments / 0