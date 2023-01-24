ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Micah Dixon Interviews Cleveland’s Own Norelle!

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqee2_0kPrB5sm00
Norelle interview with Micah Dixon

Cleveland’s own Norelle is on a heck of a run, and she’s just getting started.

Norelle sings backup for superstar Rihanna, and will be on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage in just a couple of weeks!

Norelle stopped by the Z Studio today to kick it with midday host Micah Dixon! The two talked about her being on tour with RiRi, performing at the Super Bowl for the second time, and balancing her work life with being a mom!

Check out the interview below, and don’t forget to give Norelle and Micah Dixon a follow on Instagram!

Micah Dixon Interviews Cleveland’s Own Norelle! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy