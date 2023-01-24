ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Related
newschannel20.com

1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
MACON, IL
25newsnow.com

Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield

Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com

Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity

Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

No Evidence Of Injury Or Trauma In Springfield Man’s Death

The Sangamon County coroner says there was no evidence of injury or trauma on the body of a man found dead inside a Springfield home Friday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 11-hundred block of West Maple Friday afternoon after being contacted by friends who were concerned because they had not seen the man in several days. Fire Department personnel arrived first and found the man deceased.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

DPS hires new Safety and Security Administrator

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools announces the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. The DPS Board of Education approved Tally's employment during it's Tuesday night board meeting. According to DPS, Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most...
DECATUR, IL

