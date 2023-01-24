Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
WAND TV
Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
newschannel20.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
newschannel20.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering Springfield man
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man charged with stabbing a Springfield man in the heart and killing him has pleaded guilty to murder. Robert Walton, 61, initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged on November 7, 2021, with first-degree murder in the death of Mark Maddox. In...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
wmay.com
No Evidence Of Injury Or Trauma In Springfield Man’s Death
The Sangamon County coroner says there was no evidence of injury or trauma on the body of a man found dead inside a Springfield home Friday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 11-hundred block of West Maple Friday afternoon after being contacted by friends who were concerned because they had not seen the man in several days. Fire Department personnel arrived first and found the man deceased.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Help Finding Wanted Individual
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County IL Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Jessica L. Brown, W/F, 26 years of age. Jessica has a Failure to appear warrant out of Shelby Co IL and Effingham IL. She is believed to be in Macon Co IL or with her family in Indiana.
newschannel20.com
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
WAND TV
DPS hires new Safety and Security Administrator
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools announces the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. The DPS Board of Education approved Tally's employment during it's Tuesday night board meeting. According to DPS, Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most...
