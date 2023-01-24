ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

41 Midlands Leaders Selected to Become Riley Fellows

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forty-one leaders from across the Midlands will have new tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, gained through their participation in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI). These leaders, who are members...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

SC Community Navigator Pilot Program Creates 700 Jobs, Approves Over $20 Million in Small Business Funding

In just one year of operation, SC Community Navigator Pilot Program (SCCNPP), powered through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), and eight partner organizations across South Carolina, has created over 700 jobs, provided over 1,870 hours of counseling to South Carolina entrepreneurs, and approved over $20 million in small business funding.
AIKEN, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
USC Gamecock

USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge

With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

Special guest visits Newberry Elementary

First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
NEWBERRY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Vintage Market Days Returns To Columbia

Vintage Market Days of Midlands Upstate SC, an event that’s so much more than a flea market and offers guests a weekend of fun-filled shopping, music, food and vendors, is returning to The South Carolina State Fairgrounds, in Columbia, February 3-5 with “Freshly Picked”. The event will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden

Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC

