Newark, NJ

PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 3 injured in Newark shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark Thursday evening, officials said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Three other victims were injured in the shooting and […]
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a gas station in Bergen County. Someone bought the lucky ticket at the convenience store in an Exxon station on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, New Jersey lottery officials said Wednesday. The $31...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday

A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials

More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials. More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
malta

cruise ships from new York to Bahamas

Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

