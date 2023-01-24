Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
NOLA.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 50s and bright sunshine, Thursday was a wonderful day across southwest Louisiana when it came to the weather conditions. That said, many woke up to temperatures at freezing this morning and you will likely do it again tomorrow, so if you’ve taken those precautions with your plants continue to do so tonight as lows drop anywhere from 30 to 32 across our northern parishes anywhere from 32 to 34 along the I-10 corridor tonight.
beauregardnews.com
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
Lake Charles American Press
Isolated showers expected to return Saturday
After a cool end to the week, a warming trend is forecast to begin Saturday, with temperatures remaining 5 to 10 degrees above normal through much of next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Stacey Denson said dry and cool weather will continue through the end of the week and then will transition to a warm and wet pattern over the weekend.
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: CPSO closing administrative and tax offices today ahead of storm
Due to the likely possibility of inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closing at noon today and will resume normal schedules Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has taken necessary actions in preparation for the weather including staging high water...
ktalnews.com
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
kadn.com
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
NOLA.com
Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana
A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
KTBS
