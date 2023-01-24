ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
NOLA.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 50s and bright sunshine, Thursday was a wonderful day across southwest Louisiana when it came to the weather conditions. That said, many woke up to temperatures at freezing this morning and you will likely do it again tomorrow, so if you’ve taken those precautions with your plants continue to do so tonight as lows drop anywhere from 30 to 32 across our northern parishes anywhere from 32 to 34 along the I-10 corridor tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
beauregardnews.com

UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch

Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Isolated showers expected to return Saturday

After a cool end to the week, a warming trend is forecast to begin Saturday, with temperatures remaining 5 to 10 degrees above normal through much of next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Stacey Denson said dry and cool weather will continue through the end of the week and then will transition to a warm and wet pattern over the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: CPSO closing administrative and tax offices today ahead of storm

Due to the likely possibility of inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closing at noon today and will resume normal schedules Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has taken necessary actions in preparation for the weather including staging high water...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat

All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana

A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

