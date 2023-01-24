Read full article on original website
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Air Force service helps rookie umps aim high
When Nick Mahrley and Shane Livensparger take the field for their respective Opening Day assignments, the duo will share a personal connection that goes well beyond being members of the largest rookie class of MLB umpires since 1999. Not only have Mahrley and Livensparger grinded through the Minor Leagues over...
Every team's projected top player for '23
Every team has a star worth watching this year. But who will those top players be? Let's take a look at the Steamer projections on FanGraphs to find each team's No. 1 player for the upcoming season. Here's the top projected player for all 30 teams in 2023 by Wins...
A's non-roster invitees to watch this spring
OAKLAND -- With the A’s lacking a true established option at several positions, Spring Training figures to include a handful of competitions to sort out those jobs. In some instances, those vying for certain spots could be players beyond the 40-man roster. So far, the A’s have announced 24...
DL Hall's big league journey told in short film
“I don’t want him to ever forget where he came from and how he got there.”. It’s important to Stacey Cooper that her son, DL Hall, remembers his path from the small town of Valdosta, Ga., to Major League Baseball. A lot of work went into the left-hander’s baseball career long before he made his big league debut with the Orioles in 2022.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement
There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years. As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT ...
Shim realizes first part of dream as prospect signs with Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- Snow intermittently descended upon PNC Park as Jun-Seok Shim, the headliner of the Pirates’ international class, nestled into a seat inside the stadium’s press conference room. His family occupied the front row. Every camera pointed in his direction. It was a day that the 18-year-old right-hander from South Korea had long awaited.
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
Will Votto and Senzel be healthy for spring camp?
CINCINNATI -- When this newsletter reaches your inbox on this winter Tuesday, there will be just 22 days remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Reds Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz. For the most part, the significant transactions have been completed and the camp roster appears set. What remains to...
Rizzo and his doggy texts convinced Judge to re-sign
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life, and Anthony Rizzo’s aggressive text-messaging campaign may have been the club’s secret weapon. In an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Judge detailed how Rizzo tugged on his heartstrings by sending daily text messages during the slugger’s free-agency period, including snapshots of their Dachshunds roaming the Yankee Stadium outfield together.
Why Cruz and the Padres are a perfect match
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Nelson Cruz has unfinished business. The Padres have unfinished business. Maybe that's why the two are such an obvious fit. Cruz's one-year deal...
Marlins invite top prospects Perez, Berry, Fulton to camp
The Miami Marlins on Wednesday announced the club has extended Major League Spring Training invitations to the following 27 players:. Left-handed pitchers (6): Enmanuel De Jesus *, Dax Fulton, Robert Garcia, Devin Smeltzer *, Will Stewart *, and Jefry Yan *. Right-handed pitchers (6): Dylan Bice *, Enrique Burgos *,...
Ex-Commodores Leiter, Rocker get the band back together
ARLINGTON -- The last time Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker saw each other was back in 2021, in Omaha, Neb., as Vanderbilt University watched Mississippi State celebrate after it defeated the Commodores for the College World Series championship. The two Vanderbilt co-aces have had a divergent journey since that June...
This Nats prospect's philosophy? 'Hakuna matata'
The Nationals’ walkup song playlist is an expansive showcase of personalities. So when the Spanish version of the cinematic classic hit “Hakuna Matata” played over the loudspeakers in September, the selection sparked a moment of pause -- “Wait, is this … the song from ‘The Lion King?’” -- and then, its intended message -- a smile and a feeling of joy.
Here's why D-backs are getting a head start on spring
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We're still a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting, but there has been a lot of action at Salt River Fields over the past week as the D-backs hold their annual Instructional Camp for Minor Leaguers.
