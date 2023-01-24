Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
ktoy1047.com
Homeless Coalition to hold Chili Cook Off on Friday
Proceeds from the event will be used to coordinate homeless services and fund scholarships in Texarkana. The cook off will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August of...
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
texarkanafyi.com
Entertainment in Texarkana the Weekend of January 27 & 28
Another weekend with lots to do in the Texarkana area, from quilting and chili to live music we have the weekly weekend rundown here. Thanks to our sponsors Crossties, Hobbs Manufactured Homes, and Tony Langford Roofing. Of course with cold weather thoughts turn to a good Chili… no matter if...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
ktoy1047.com
James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival to be held April 22-23
The festival will celebrate James Black, the bladesmith who forged the first Bowie knife for Jim Bowie. The festival will include a variety of Arkansas heritage crafts and trades, a cutting competition, knife show, children’s activities, and a chance to meet special guests Doug Marcaida and Ricardo Vilar. A...
ktalnews.com
New business scam targeting employee’s paychecks
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning businesses about a new scam targeting employees’ paychecks. Over the past few weeks, a fake email has been sent to several businesses in the area. The email is supposedly from an employee of that company asking for changes to be made to their direct deposit information.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana
Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
KLTV
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
ktoy1047.com
TTPD: Leaving your car warming up presents opportunity for theft
According to police, it takes only seconds for someone to jump in your ride and take off. Police say that they’ve already seen four cases like this in the last two weeks. Last year, police say, 134 vehicles were stolen in Texarkana, Texas. In many of those cases, the owner left the keys in the unlocked vehicle.
countylinemagazine.com
‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers
The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
ktoy1047.com
Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver
A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August of...
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area. TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up. The department has...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 8-14
• Au’Gustina Garza, of Hughes Springs, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a warrant out of Cass County for ...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ktoy1047.com
Bowie County Deputy returning to active duty
Lieutenant Scott Lillis was shot in the head by Hector Aguilar on August 6 during what became a 20-hour manhunt. Aguilar shot a 55-year-old man and 52-year-old woman on the afternoon of August 6, prompting the manhunt. The male victim died of his injuries. Aguilar shot Lillis in the face...
Comments / 0