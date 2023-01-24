Read full article on original website
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
msn.com
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates
"My headlights caught her. She's naked. She's bound. She's screaming, terrified." This is what Officer Dean Stratton told Dateline's Keith Morrison about when he responded to a harrowing 911 call from Amber Smith in August 2013. He had only been working at the police department in Fort Collins, Colo., for two months when he was tasked with investigating this horrifying case.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Man who spent 20 years in jail for Hawaii tourist’s rape and murder released after new DNA test
A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
Serial killer pleads guilty in cold-case murder of 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian in 1973
Serial killer John Getreu on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian Leslie Perlov, a 'Stanford Murders' victim, whom he strangled in 1973.
Two arrested in case of missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
Two people were arrested in connection with a missing 4-year-old in Oklahoma. State investigators announced that the girl was reported missing Tuesday.
'We want this as detailed as possible:' Rape victim's family speaks out
39-year-old Billings man Tyson Lee Garza plead not guilty Friday morning in Yellowstone County District Court to raping a 14-year-old girl in a WalMart parking lot last month.
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims
The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or...
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow makes brazen request & claims her rights were violated as she faces trial for murdering her kids
LORI Vallow's defense team has made a brazen request to throw out her trial in a shocking motion that argues the Cult Mom's constitutional rights were ignored. Lori and her husband Chad Daybell are standing trial for the murders of her children JJ, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Her team...
