DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect

Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
KILGORE, TX
KSST Radio

Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19

January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
PICKTON, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
DALLAS, TX
WAPT

Texas man arrested in 2022 for trafficking fentanyl convicted

A Dallas man who was arrested in Rankin County in 2022 for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl pleaded guilty on Jan. 18. According to the District Attorney's Office, Carlos Martinez, 28, will serve 10 years without the possibility of parole. On April 25, 2022, Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KSST Radio

Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge

January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
TERRELL, TX

