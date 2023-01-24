Read full article on original website
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
dallasexpress.com
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect
Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigating Forney-area shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle. Investigators had taped off...
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
WAPT
Texas man arrested in 2022 for trafficking fentanyl convicted
A Dallas man who was arrested in Rankin County in 2022 for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl pleaded guilty on Jan. 18. According to the District Attorney's Office, Carlos Martinez, 28, will serve 10 years without the possibility of parole. On April 25, 2022, Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation...
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Amber Alert Texas: 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste last seen Wednesday in Kemp, outside of Dallas
Your mobile device should have alerted you about a baby who may be in danger and with a 23-year-old woman.
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
Report: Inmate committed suicide while inside Gladewater city jail holding cell
GLADEWATER, Texas — An inmate committed suicide while in the Gladewater municipal jail holding cell Friday for a public intoxication charge, according to a recent state report. The document from the Texas Attorney General's Office said its report that the inmate removed his jail uniform and secured it to...
