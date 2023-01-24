Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Related
Billy Idol Announces Spring Tour of North America
The 16 show run culminates in an appearance at Cruel World Festival in May.
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Sindiso Khumalo to Take Her Colorful, Playful Textiles, Designs to & Other Stories in April
LONDON — Sindiso Khumalo, the Cape Town-based sustainable textile designer, is set to bring her punchy colors and retro designs to high streets worldwide through a collaboration with & Other Stories, WWD has learned. The limited-edition collection of dresses, swimwear and accessories has been made from materials including organic...
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us
At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
New Album Dedicates Each Song To A Specific Entheogenic Experience: Nutritious' 'Divinity,' Via Liquid Culture
Artist remixer, DJ and Liquid Culture Records founder Nutritious has dropped a full-length album, "Divinity," under his new label, a community of artists and creators dedicated to preserving and furthering the psychedelic experience. Each song on the album — “First Trip,” “Azzies,” “Midnight Muscaria,” and “Tree Frog,” to name a...
Fall Out Boy Bust Out Live Debut of New Singles at Surprise Hometown Club Show
For a band that spent most of last year playing stadiums around the world, Fall Out Boy scaled way down on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for a super-rare club show at Chicago’s legendary 1,100-capacity Metro. The hits-heavy set featured a pair of singles from the band’s upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust (March 24) beginning with the live public debut of “Love From the Other Side” and, later in the set, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” Performing as a trio in the absence of guitarist Joe Trohman — who last week announced that he was taking an indefinite mental health...
Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023
Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
The Weeknd is a Canadian singer 2023 Event News
The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is known for his unique sound and dark, often melancholic lyrics. He has released multiple studio albums and mixtapes, as well as a compilation album. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, was born in Toronto, Ontario. He began his musical career in 2010, when he released three nine-track mixtapes: House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence. These mixtapes received critical acclaim, and helped to establish The Weeknd as an artist. In 2015, The Weeknd released his first studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified platinum in the US, and featured singles such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills". The Weeknd released his second studio album, Starboy, in 2016. It was another commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified double platinum in the US, and featured singles such as "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming". In 2018, The Weeknd released his third studio album, My Dear Melancholy,. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified gold in the US, and featured singles such as "Call Out My Name" and "Wasted Times". The Weeknd has also released multiple mixtapes and compilation albums, such as Trilogy (2012), Kiss Land (2013), Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), and Starboy (2016). He has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Lana Del Rey, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Future. The Weeknd has won multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and five American Music Awards. He has also been nominated for numerous awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The Weeknd continues to release new music, and is one of the most popular and successful artists of the 21st century. His unique sound and dark, often melancholic lyrics have made him one of the most influential artists of his generation.
