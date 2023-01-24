Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming
ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Fiction to look out for in 2023
With new work from Richard Ford, Lorrie Moore and Zadie Smith, plus second novels by Caleb Azumah Nelson and Guy Gunaratne, this is shaping up to be a memorable 12 months
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit
Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in a lawsuit concerning a 1976 painting that he claims not to have made. The suit was brought by a former corrections officer who alleged that Doig made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgment was first reported by the New York Times this week. Judge...
Activists Spray Painting in Western Australia, Frye Art Museum Names Director, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER ART ATTACK. On Thursday, protesters at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth spray painted the logo for the oil and gas company Woodside atop a prized Frederick McCubbin painting, the Guardian reports. The piece was covered with clear perspex, apparently preventing it from serious damage. One person was arrested. In a statement, the activists alleged that Woodside is causing the “ongoing desecration of sacred Murujuga rock art” because of its activities on the Burrup peninsula, north of Perth. Woodside, for its part, said that there has not been any impact on the 50,000-year-old rock art in...
goeasternoregon.com
'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction
For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
American-Born Woman in Spain Is World's Oldest Person at 115: 'Very Old, But Not an Idiot'
María Branyas Morera was born in San Francisco in 1907 and moved to Spain in 1915, during World War I and shortly before the Spanish Flu epidemic, according to Guinness World Records An American-born Spaniard now holds the title for the world's oldest person. María Branyas Morera, who was born in San Francisco in 1907 and lives in Catalonia, Spain, says she attributes her longevity to "an orderly life that is socially very pleasant," according to Guinness World Records. "I think longevity is also about being lucky," she added....
78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
Victor Navasky, award-winning author and editor of the Nation, dies at 90
Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who presided over the liberal US weekly the Nation and wrote influential books on the anti-communist blacklist and the justice department under Robert F Kennedy, has died. He was 90. Navasky’s death was confirmed to the Associated Press by a spokesperson at the...
World champion says Rubik’s Cube and violin go hand in hand
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
Houston Chronicle
Book World: During Reconstruction, a brutal 'war on freedom'
- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.
Beauty and Brains: Spelling Bee Whiz Zaila Avant-garde is Publishing Two Books
This teen connected her talents from spelling to writing. Zaila Avant-garde, the teen champion of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, announced her newest accomplishment: becoming a children’s book author as she prepares to release two books this summer. According to Scripps News, the two books, It’s Not Bragging...
Journalist Victor S. Navasky has died. For years, he led The Nation.
A left wing political luminary has died. Journalist Victor S. Navasky died at the age of 90. Navasky ran The Nation, one of the oldest magazines in America, with a sharp progressive bent. He started as editor in 1978, a year when teachers's strikes and the Camp David Accords ruled the headlines. He also worked as the magazine's publisher, and then publisher emeritus until his death Monday at a hospital in New York. The cause was pneumonia, his son Bruno Navasky told NPR.
bookriot.com
Novelist Paul La Farge Dies
Novelist Paul La Farge has died at the age of 52. He passed from cancer on January 18th in Poughkeepsie, New York as confirmed by his wife. La Farge was a New York native whose essays and fiction appeared in publications like The Village Voice, The New Yorker, and McSweeney’s. His debut novel, The Artist of the Missing, published in 1999 and is set in a modern-day, unnamed city where people frequently go missing. The book’s main character paints portraits of the missing, including the parents and brother who disappeared in his childhood, and then of his romantic interest, a police photographer, when she too ends up among the lost.
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Marc Chagall Part II
During the second half of his life, Marc Chagall continued to paint and make prints, but he branched off into new territory. When he and his family escaped from Nazi Germany and arrived in New York on June 23, 1941, he was embraced by the art community of New York City. He was represented by Pierre Matisse, the son of Henri Matisse. Chagall lived in New York from 1941 until 1948, then returned to France where he lived for the rest of his life. Chagall met Picasso in Paris, and they admired each other. Chagall joked, “What a genius, that Picasso. It’s a pity he doesn’t paint.” Picasso famously said, “When Matisse dies, Chagall will be the only painter left who understands what color really is. His canvases are really painted, not just tossed together…I don’t know where he gets those images…He must have an angel in his head.”
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces ‘Insurrection: A Work in Progress’
The Royal Opera House has announced “Insurrection: A work in progress.”. The project is a series of semi-staged showcases in the Linbury Theatre, based on a new work currently in development that explores how we come together to understand the legacy of enslavement. The events will run from March...
operawire.com
Wiesbaden Orchestra Director Resigns Due to Antisemitism
Ilia Jossifov, a Bulgarian-Israeli musician, has resigned from his post as the orchestra director of the Hessian State Theater in the city of Wiesbaden due to antisemitic bullying. In his resignation letter issued on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023, Jossifov stated that he has been subjected to “systematic antisemitic belittling and...
crimereads.com
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
How Ballroom Dance Became a 'Social Safe Space' for Asian American Elders
'I hope people will not see the tragedy in California as a reason to stop. We shouldn't let evil win—we should continue our daily lives and dance'
