WAAY-TV
Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home
A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court. The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident...
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAFF
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman who is charged with capital murder in commission to arson is requesting a plea deal. Susie Ella Stovall was arrested for her involvement in a house fire in 2015 that claimed the life of her husband. Azrel Gene Stovall, 66, was found dead in their double-wide mobile home.
SUV collides with home in north Alabama
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Florence machete attack suspect’s trial delayed over counsel’s broken leg
A Lauderdale County man accused of attacking his family with a machete will have to wait a few more months to face a jury, court records show.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges
Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing four counts of first degree bank robbery in Huntsville and Madison. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges. Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing...
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
Decatur Police investigate shooting involving juvenile
A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAAY-TV
Madison Co. bank robbery suspect recently sentenced to community corrections program, records show
A Madison man arrested Tuesday on multiple bank robbery charges had been sentenced just last month to Madison County Community Corrections for a felony drug charge, court records show. Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery involving a banking institution and one count of violating...
WAFF
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
Two Decatur men arrested after drug bust
Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
radio7media.com
One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
