UPDATE: Michael Jules and Jovante Miller were each charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jules’ bail is set at $235,000. Miller was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his bail is set at $270,000.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO