Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
an17.com
Police: Suspect charged in two separate rape investigations
Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs, LA.
theadvocate.com
Zachary man indicted on second-degree murder after supplying drugs to man who overdosed
A Zachary man accused of supplying another person with drugs that led to his overdose was indicted Wednesday on second-degree murder. The East Baton Rouge grand jury also returned an indictment of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug for Dalton Saucier, 23. On Oct. 4 around 3...
Shooting leaves at least one injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
UPDATE: Michael Jules and Jovante Miller were each charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jules’ bail is set at $235,000. Miller was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his bail is set at $270,000.
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested last year on Denham Springs rape booked again in October assault
A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a wooded area in December is now also accused of a different rape the previous October, Denham Springs police said. Devin Brazile was booked this week on new counts of first-degree rape, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for distributing over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possessing it with intent to distribute.
NOLA.com
Fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills seized during traffic stop near Covington, Sheriff's Office says
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies who stopped a vehicle driving erratically through a neighborhood near Covington Friday recovered fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills, as well as an assault rifle, according to a news release. They arrested the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, John Silas Joiner of Mandeville, according to the St....
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
Report: 2 arrested in LSU student rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two of the four men arrested in the rape investigation of an LSU student have bonded out of jail on Wednesday as WBRZ reports. On Tuesday, a judge set bond for Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 27 which also included they be required to be under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Suspects wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette Bed, Bath and Beyond
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding theft from a local store. Police said the incidents occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery. Additional details about the theft were not provided. The suspects pictured […]
2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
Comments / 1