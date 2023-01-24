Read full article on original website
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
iheart.com
Cincinnati’s Mallio Makes Magic With ‘TMFG’
Cincinnati’s Mallio hits a cord with his latest project ‘TMFG.’ Full of good notes, lyrics, and bars this big guy is a talented artist. He is akin to a mixture of Rick Ross, Maxo Kream, and Jeezy but in his own unique way. The Ohio native is...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
Fox 19
Why Xavier is wearing gold-trimmed jerseys tonight against UConn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University’s men’s basketball squad donned some different uniforms Wednesday night against the University of Connecticut. The 13th-ranked Musketeers are wearing a lighter shade of blue than normal, and both the lettering and fringes are gold. XU coaches are also wearing gold shoelaces. According to...
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Damar Hamlin's care providers get key to the city of Cincinnati
UCMC and Cincinnati Children's have received some love for their care and support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
