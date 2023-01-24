Read full article on original website
BBC
Eurostar trains carrying almost a third fewer passengers
The boss of Eurostar has said its trains between the UK and Paris are carrying 30% fewer passengers. Chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said with post-Brexit border checks and current levels of border staff, there were "bottlenecks" in stations. Eurostar is currently running 14 services per day between London and Paris,...
Time Out Global
This UK airport has announced its first passenger flights in nearly 20 years
Welsh travellers, rejoice! As rail strikes continues to wreak havoc across the UK, soon those hoping to journey to Devon and Cornwall will be able to take to the skies. Swansea Airport announced on its social media channels that it will be running passenger flights for the first time since 2004. Services between the Welsh seaside city and Exeter will restart in late March, offering connections to other UK airports, the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain.
Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues
Eurostar said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30 per cent increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras.
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Sabotage shuts down Paris Gare de l'Est station all day
The Gare de l'Est train station in Paris suffered a total traffic shutdown Tuesday after a signalling malfunction that officials said was caused by vandalism. The spokeswoman said traffic was now cancelled for all of Tuesday, after officials had earlier expressed hope that services could resume around 10:00 am.
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rising borrowing costs are giving a long-awaited lift to Europe's beleaguered banks, but they come with a sting in the tail. Last year central banks ended a decade of rock-bottom interest rates as the U.S. Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank moved towards tightening.
aeroroutes.com
Air France Begins 369-seater 777-300ER Service in late-Jan 2023
Air France last week inaugurated its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to its operation, after several months of delay. Originally planned in September 2022, the 369-seater is entered Paris CDG – New York JFK service on 20JAN23. The Skyteam member also accelerated 369-seater service entry on other routes, as of 22JAN23.
groundedlifetravel.com
Madrid Atocha Train Station: A Complete Guide
Madrid, Spain takes the cake for being the coolest city in Europe. Madrid is the home of a stunningly beautiful landscape, outrageously delicious food and enough museums and historical places to fill a week. Heck, you may even need a month to explore this city top ranked for one of the best places to spend your time in Europe.
traveltomorrow.com
New covid guidance for long haul flights
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended passengers on long haul flights wear masks in response to a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the US and growing numbers in Europe. Made on Tuesday 10 January, the announcement was “a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is...
moderncampground.com
Report Reveals Chinese Tourists’ Travel Plans for 2023
A recent report by the tourism website Qyer has revealed that the majority of Chinese tourists are planning overseas trips within the next year, according to a report by the China Daily. As China’s COVID-19 response has lifted restrictions on overseas travel, the report found that 75.4% of Chinese travelers...
There’s a new direct flight from New York’s JFK to Rome, Italy
If you’ve been waiting for cheap tickets to Italy, now’s your chance. Norse Atlantic, a new airline that offers affordable tickets to long-haul flights between Europe and the U.S., is launching a new route between NYC and Rome, Italy!. Tickets for this budget flight option go on sale...
