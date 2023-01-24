ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Gets Luka Doncic More Help

Evolution always leaves something behind. Human beings used to have tails. We think? We’re not scientists over here. Assuming we’re correct, at some point, we outgrew our need for them. The NBA has undergone its own evolution. Specifically, the three-point revolution has left the traditional big man behind....
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Gary Trent Jr.

Some NBA teams project as more likely to make moves than others. Moreover, there are obvious potential buyers and obvious potential sellers. With Luka Doncic on their roster, the Dallas Mavericks obviously fall into the former group. By contrast, the 23-28 Toronto Raptors land in the latter club. This is...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
This Heat-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell

As the NBA evolves, the point guard position evolves with it. Before, the league’s point guards had a straightforward job description. They were floor generals. The point guard was responsible for setting up his teammates, and only scoring when absolutely necessary. Those days are long ago. Now, we’re in...
