Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Gets Luka Doncic More Help
Evolution always leaves something behind. Human beings used to have tails. We think? We’re not scientists over here. Assuming we’re correct, at some point, we outgrew our need for them. The NBA has undergone its own evolution. Specifically, the three-point revolution has left the traditional big man behind....
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Gary Trent Jr.
Some NBA teams project as more likely to make moves than others. Moreover, there are obvious potential buyers and obvious potential sellers. With Luka Doncic on their roster, the Dallas Mavericks obviously fall into the former group. By contrast, the 23-28 Toronto Raptors land in the latter club. This is...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Pascal Siakam
There will be a lot of eyes on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Many insiders consider them as the main team that front offices monitor. Could that include the Memphis Grizzlies?. No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Grizzlies. Albeit,...
This Pelicans-Raptors Trade Is Built Around OG Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are at a crossroads ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They are a mediocre team with three players that are ideally suited to play the same position and are limiting the upside of each other the longer they play together. Pascal Siakam has shown to be an...
This Heat-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
As the NBA evolves, the point guard position evolves with it. Before, the league’s point guards had a straightforward job description. They were floor generals. The point guard was responsible for setting up his teammates, and only scoring when absolutely necessary. Those days are long ago. Now, we’re in...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
Grizzlies hold moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols
The Grizzlies held a moment of silence on Sunday for Tyre Nichols, who was killed earlier this month after a police traffic stop.
Is Raptors’ OG Anunoby Actually Worth Massive Trade Haul?
There isn’t an NBA team being monitored more than the Toronto Raptors as the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears. Among the prized trade targets teams are eyeing is OG Anunoby. Should that be the case?. In 45 games, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in...
Dave Gasper on Brewers off-season remaining questions
Dave Gasper of ReviewingTheBrew.com joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to discuss the remaining questions of the Milwaukee Brewers off-season. When will Craig Counsell be extended? Extensions for Burnes, Woodruff, or Adames? What about that Brewers bullpen?
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0