Santa Clara, CA

Daily Californian

Bears seek to bring out brooms against Stanford

Cal vs. Stanford. One of the most historic college rivalries of all time, with war being waged in the classroom, on the gridiron and most recently, on the hardwood. Behind an astounding 59% shooting from the field and 73% from three, the Bears took the first matchup this season in a resounding win to defend Haas Pavilion. Now, the stage is set for the blue and gold to take Palo Alto by storm and sweep the Cardinal out of its own home turf.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

Meet your maker: Cal, Stanford to clash for undefeated status

There’s something special about being on the road. Not only are you pushed out of your comfort zone, you’re able to embark on new adventures, fall in love with new scenery and cuisine, discover lessons that otherwise may have remained out of reach — and the list only continues.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

Cal men’s gymnastics gears up for Bay Area rematch at Stanford Cup

With just 15 NCAA men’s gymnastics teams across the country, the only two on the West Coast — Cal and Stanford — appear on each other’s schedules multiple times each season. Each matchup has a clear favorite: The Cardinal has won the last three national championships and boasts more than half of the U.S. national team.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

New Year 2023: Begin Again

“New year, new me.” Right. Perfect. The opportune time to reinvent myself into a version I have always wanted to be. Up at 5 a.m., asleep by 9, eating three balanced meals a day and comprehensively completing my assigned readings. That is, until the second week of January hits and I’m tired, I’m lazy, I’m already somehow burnt out and I just want to take a nap. As we roll on into this new year, I am tasking myself with just being okay, seeing each week as an accomplishment and finally applauding my little wins. Because those tiny triumphs are important — they matter.
Daily Californian

Heavy rainstorms in Berkeley revitalize campus flora, fauna

Recent heavy rainstorms around Berkeley have refreshed UC Berkeley’s flora and fauna. According to Benjamin Wong Blonder, campus assistant professor of environmental science, policy and management, the moisture from this winter’s rains has been beneficial to the organisms on campus that have faced a several-year long drought. “The...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Mural unveiled in South Berkeley as part of 'beautification' efforts

South Berkeley residents gathered at 3163 Adeline St. on Thursday morning, eagerly anticipating the unveiling ceremony of a mural by local artist and Berkeley resident Doran Dada. Dada’s piece entitled, “God Shu on his Flying Chariot” is a masterful ensemble of colors and stylized shapes that pay homage to the...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

ASUC Senate discusses semester projects, makes plans for mural, safety

At the second ASUC Senate meeting of the spring semester, Senator Stephanie Wong acknowledged and named the 11 victims of the Lunar New Year shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday and held a moment of silence. Following the moment of silence, senators gave announcements on the various projects they are...
BERKELEY, CA

