U.S. unemployment rate down to 3.5% for December

(The Center Square) – The United States unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December from last month and was 0.4 percentage points lower than in the same month in 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Utah, at 2.2%, had the lowest jobless rate in December. Utah was followed by North Dakota and South Dakota. The unemployment rate for both was 2.3%. Nevada, at 5.2%, had the highest unemployment rate.

In total, 14 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.5%, 11 states and Washington, D.C. had higher rates, and 25 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.