ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

U.S. unemployment rate down to 3.5% for December

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZf4t_0kPqw3ea00

(The Center Square) – The United States unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December from last month and was 0.4 percentage points lower than in the same month in 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Utah, at 2.2%, had the lowest jobless rate in December. Utah was followed by North Dakota and South Dakota. The unemployment rate for both was 2.3%. Nevada, at 5.2%, had the highest unemployment rate.

In total, 14 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.5%, 11 states and Washington, D.C. had higher rates, and 25 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: New York ranks 40th in unemployment rate changes

WalletHub reports the U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.5% coming a long way from the almost historic high of 124.7% in 2020. Financial writer Adam McCann dove a little deeper into unemployment rates of U.S. states as inflation and a potential recession push the boundary of a higher unemployment rate.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Washington state ranked 17th in the nation for drop in unemployment claims

(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 17 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to recent study released by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average

(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end of 2022 saw Illinois with 303,217 unemployed people in December and 303,232 in November. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
ALABAMA STATE
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy