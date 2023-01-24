Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelocalvoice.net
Planting Pointers for Lovely Landscapes: Ole Miss Head Landscaper Jeff McManus Shares Secrets of His Award-Winning Horticultural Expertise
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
thelocalvoice.net
TEDx University of Mississippi Speakers Look to Face Forward
With the goal of sharing ideas worth spreading, TEDxUniversityofMississippi will host its eighth annual event at 7 pm February 23, 2023 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Attendees will enjoy an evening of music, art and thought-provoking, short talks addressing areas from artificial intelligence to social...
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi Small Business Development Center Offers Statewide Virtual Access
Partners with community colleges across Mississippi to provide virtual resources, counseling. The Mississippi Small Business Development Center at the University of Mississippi is supporting small-business owners and budding entrepreneurs across the state through a system of Virtual Access Centers. The Mississippi SBDC has partnered with Regions Bank and with Mississippi...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi Police Officer Nominated for a National Award for Heroism After Saving a Choking Baby
A female police officer with the Oxford Police Department has been nominated for a national award for heroism after saving a choking baby. Officer Atziri Ortiz is seen in the video at the bottom of this story flipping the baby onto his stomach, while lightly hitting his back, dislodging an object that was causing him to choke.
Comments / 0