These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023

The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For FCTR

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $32.12 per unit.
3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, I will discuss three must-own...
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says

The dominoes are still falling in the stock market as earnings outlooks get cut at the fastest rate since 2009, a RBC strategist said. Lori Calvasina said that earnings outlooks were being revised at their fastest past since 2009, when the economy was recovering from recession. Other analysts have warned...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Analysts See 12% Upside For IYH

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IYH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $314.28 per unit.
Will Berry Global (BERY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Berry Global (BERY), which belongs to the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...

