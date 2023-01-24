Read full article on original website
Related
Gold and Silver predicted to spike in value, as US hits debt limit and dollar weakens.
Continuing high inflation plus the rising risk the federal government could default on its loans; will likely prompt commodities traders on Wall Street to buy up more precious metals contracts in 2023.
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
msn.com
Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December
Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
Agriculture Online
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
NBC Chicago
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
The UAE and India are in talks to use rupees to trade non-oil commodities in shift away from US dollar, report says
The UAE and India are in early talks to conduct non-oil trade in rupees, according to Reuters. The move would signal a shift away from the US dollar, which dominates global commodities trade. Both countries signed a free trade agreement last year with a goal of increasing non-oil transactions to...
US News and World Report
Oil Edges up After Less-Than-Expected U.S. Inventories Rise
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices were up slightly in light volumes on Wednesday after government data showed a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude inventories, countering weak economic data from Tuesday. Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.22 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT) after declining 2.3%...
beefmagazine.com
Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring
Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
agupdate.com
Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025
The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
CNBC
10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbs above 3.5% after better-than-expected GDP report
Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point...
Agriculture Online
China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Agriculture Online
EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 18.14 mln tonnes by Jan. 22
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 18.14 million tonnes by Jan. 22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 17.10 million tonnes by the...
