ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
Agriculture Online

Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices

With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
Agriculture Online

Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022

March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
US News and World Report

Oil Edges up After Less-Than-Expected U.S. Inventories Rise

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices were up slightly in light volumes on Wednesday after government data showed a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude inventories, countering weak economic data from Tuesday. Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.22 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT) after declining 2.3%...
beefmagazine.com

Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring

Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
agupdate.com

Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025

The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Benzinga

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
CNBC

10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbs above 3.5% after better-than-expected GDP report

Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point...
Agriculture Online

China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
investing.com

Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Agriculture Online

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 18.14 mln tonnes by Jan. 22

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 18.14 million tonnes by Jan. 22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 17.10 million tonnes by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy