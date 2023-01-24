Read full article on original website
Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025
The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
msn.com
Oil prices settle lower after touching their highest intraday prices since early December
Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, with U.S. prices posting their first loss in nine sessions. Prices for the commodity had climbed to their highest intraday levels since early December on expectations for stronger energy demand following the reopening of China’s economy, with the International Energy Agency boosting its forecast for crude demand growth in 2023.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive, capping...
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, Argentine weather limits gains; wheat firm
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, although beneficial rains across Argentina's crop belt limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy stays weak on Argentina rain relief; wheat extends rebound
Ample rain seen limiting drought losses in Argentina. Bumper expected crops in Brazil also curb soy, corn markets. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell further on Wednesday as showers in Argentina tempered worries about drought damage to crops in the world's largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Parched Argentine crops feel relief from rains - grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought. Precipitation in the past week over...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy sales lag previous year at 80.6% of harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold from the previous season at the same time, data from its agricultural ministry showed Wednesday. Between Jan. 12-18, producers sold 42,000 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise despite Argentine rain
* Forecast Argentina rains weigh on Chicago futures * Wheat extends rise on concern over Black Sea supplies (Recasts with change in market direction) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, though the advance was capped by improved Argentina crop prospects on forecasts for rain across the country's farm belt. Wheat edged higher, extending Wednesday's rally on concern over Black Sea supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. "Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas," said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.6% to $15.11-1/2 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Wheat was up 0.3% to $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.4% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel. Rains across Argentina's drought-hit soybean areas in recent days have eased fears of potential crop losses. Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/22 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed Wednesday. About 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said. India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers as part of efforts to bring down prices that jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. The allocation is more than traders' expectations of about 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,25 2,00 0,27 CBOT corn 677,50 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1511,50 9,00 0,60 Paris wheat 284,75 0,25 0,09 Paris maize 276,00 1,25 0,45 Paris rapeseed 533,00 2,50 0,47 WTI crude oil 80,75 0,60 0,75 Euro/dlr 1,0899 -0,002 -0,147 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
