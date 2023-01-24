ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County

Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant

Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
hopeprescott.com

US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport

A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
Majic 93.3

Calling All Dog Lovers! It’s The AKC Dog Show in Texarkana in February

If you love dogs then you do not want to miss this. It's the 2023 AKC Dog Show, happening soon in Texarkana. The Kennel Club of Texarkana is proud to present the 2023 annual AKC Dog Show that will take place at the Four States Fair in Texarkana, Arkansas next weekend on Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and wrapping up on Sunday, February 5.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
countylinemagazine.com

‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
menastar.com

Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Majic 93.3

Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction

The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
ASHDOWN, AR
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed

Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
