Lake Worth, FL

WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating triplex fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a triplex along Northeast Fifth Terrace, near 13th Street, in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
tamaractalk.com

MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac. Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton

A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
SUNRISE, FL

