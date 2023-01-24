ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

WJHL

JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. suspect charged with second gun murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, faces numerous counts, including first-degree murder, related to a killing later that night. A grand jury presentment dated Wednesday charges Britt with shooting Barry Countiss […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop

Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
HAMPTON, TN
WSLS

Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside

A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
TELFORD, TN
993thex.com

Man Arrested After Shooting In Washington County, Tennessee

Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says a Watauga Tennessee man is charged with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 225 pm Monday and found 47 year old Allen England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. England was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment. England is scheduled for a court appearance in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court and is being held on a 25 thousand dollar bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
HAMPTON, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC

