JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
Sullivan Co. suspect charged with second gun murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, faces numerous counts, including first-degree murder, related to a killing later that night. A grand jury presentment dated Wednesday charges Britt with shooting Barry Countiss […]
wcyb.com
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday and saw two men wandering around the property. Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Getaway SUV found, no sign of convicts in Hawkins County, Tennessee
The getaway vehicle two escapees used to leave Abingdon after escaping from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail has been found in Hawkins County but there was no sign of the convicts. Sheriff Blake Andis confirms the discovery of the gold Cadillac on Route 66 in Hawkins County, Tennessee Friday morning....
supertalk929.com
Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop
Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
WSLS
Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
supertalk929.com
Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside
A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
993thex.com
Man Arrested After Shooting In Washington County, Tennessee
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says a Watauga Tennessee man is charged with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 225 pm Monday and found 47 year old Allen England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. England was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment. England is scheduled for a court appearance in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court and is being held on a 25 thousand dollar bond.
993thex.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
wcyb.com
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
Johnson City Press
Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
