FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
venturabreeze.com
How the recent heavy rains have affected Ventura’s drought situation
Foto: City of Ventura was unable to utilize water from Foster Park. How the recent heavy rains have affected Ventura’s drought situation. “Although the rainfall has been beneficial,” according to Gina Dorrington, Ventura Water General Manager, “the recent rainstorms do not immediately relieve the years of persistent drought that the City of Ventura has faced. Per the Governor’s orders from last summer, the City of Ventura and its customers are still subject to demand reduction actions of Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Event Contingency Plan in addition to the irrigation ban of non-functional turf at Commercial, Industrial and Institutional properties. The emergency regulations will remain in effect until December 20, 2023.”
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023
Santa Clarita has a variety of projects set to film this week in the city, ranging from television and commercials to short films and documentaries. Familiar favorites like NCIS return to Santa Clarita while new upcoming projects, including a Kanye documentary, begin filming. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television SWAT Based on ...
Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked
The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (PCH) approaching Coastline Dr. (into Malibu) is blocked by K-rail due to severe slope damage while @CaltransDist7 prepares for reconstruction. Caltrans is asking motorist to be work zone alert while driving in the area. The post Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
