12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
Netflix has renewed Houston-based comedy 'Mo' for a final season
Season two will close out the semi-autobiographical series starring Alief native Mohammed Amer.
We’ve learned more about LIV’s future. How will it measure up?
It was December in the Bahamas when Tiger Woods, addressing the media for the first time in months, made an appeal to LIV Golf’s leadership. “I think Greg has to go, first of all,” he said. “Greg” referred, of course, to Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV, the...
Why LIV Golf's TV deal with CW Network is 'next step in making them legitimate'
"We can criticize it all we want but they have been able to get themselves on a network and that's a first step for any growing sports property."
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending After Current Season
NCIS: Los Angeles is done at CBS. The network announced that the show's current season will be its last, per official statements sent to Entertainment Weekly and other outlets. New episodes of the show will continue to air until Sunday, May 14. The 14-season show will conclude with a series finale episode airing that night at 10 p.m. ET.
TVLine Items: Barrymore Renewed, Young & Restless Return and More
Get ready for more of Drew’s News. The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 4, taking the daytime program through the 2023-24 season on CBS Stations, it was announced on Tuesday. “This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.” Ready...
‘Black Bird’ Creator Dennis Lehane Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+
Apple Studios has made an exclusive deal with Dennis Lehane, the mind behind films like “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”. The screenwriter and his production company Hans Bubby have agreed to the terms with Apple TV+ following the success of “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the prison thriller show, which Lehane helped create. Variety first reported the news.
‘Wolf’ Medical Drama Inspired By Oliver Sacks From Michael Grassi, Lee Toland Krieger & Greg Berlanti Lands NBC Pilot Order
NBC has ordered the pilot for Wolf, a one-hour medical drama from writer-producer Michael Grassi, producer-director Lee Toland Krieger and executive producer Greg Berlanti. The project comes from Warner Bros Television, where all three are under overall deals. This is the project’s third incarnation, after previously receiving a put pilot commitment at Fox in 2019 with Alex Berger to write. Krieger remains with the project from its previous iteration, and he will direct the pilot. Wolf is inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks. It follows a...
‘Their tour is meaningless’: Nick Faldo rips LIV Golf, their ratings, Greg Norman
Across a published interview and a video shared over Twitter by Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir, the six-time major winner and recently retired broadcaster continued a months-long assault on the Saudi-backed series, saying that their European players should not be allowed to play or captain in the Ryder Cup, criticizing their broadcast ratings and believing that the series’ CEO, Greg Norman, has “wrecked” his legacy. But maybe his pointed words were toward LIV’s format, which features three rounds, 48 players and guaranteed money.
Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator
Streaming giant Hulu is now one of at least two companies severing ties with the co-creator of “Rick and Morty” Justin Roiland, which comes after an NBC News report uncovered he was charged with domestic abuse back in 2020. NBC’s Steven Romo has more on the fallout and the future of the beloved series. Jan. 26, 2023.
Netflix Wins 2022 Nielsen Streaming Ratings Game as ‘Stranger Things’ Challenges ‘The Office’ Binge
The 2022 Nielsen Streaming Unwrapped report has crowned Netflix the leading streaming platform, despite the company’s corporate ups and downs — and exodus of subscribers — throughout the past year. Per the official Nielsen report, streaming services across the board have gained momentum to be the favored platform for content consumption. Yet it is Netflix original programming that has taken off in particular. Since the platform began rolling out original shows in 2012 with “Lilyhammer” (and then blockbuster “House of Cards” a year later), Netflix has been at the forefront of original content in the competitive streaming wars. Nielsen ratings noted that...
Netflix Renews True-Crime Series for Season 2
Netflix picked up another true crime series for a second season. The British series My Lover My Killer will return to provide more stories involving obsessive lovers. The series is produced by FirstLook TV and spent weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts in the U.K. My Lover My Killer will be available in the U.S. on Netflix Wednesday.
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
NBCUniversal And Comcast Execs “More Confident” Than They Were A Year Ago In Peacock Profit Outlook, Jeff Shell Says
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said execs at the company and parent Comcast are “more confident” than they were a year or two ago that investments in streaming service Peacock will soon yield profits. How soon remains a bit unclear, however. Related Story Peacock Clears 20M Subscribers, Helping Comcast Nip Wall Street Q4 Estimates Related Story 'Poker Face' Review: No Lie! Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson's Peacock Road Trip Procedural Is All Green Lights & Parking Spaces Related Story 'Dr. Death': Peacock Anthology Series Adds Five To Recurring Cast For Season 2 “We’ve been clear from the start that we’re going to see a return on that investment...
‘Monday Night Football’ Was Her Dream Job. It Cost Her Dignity, Courage and a Pregnancy.
Twenty years later, Lisa Guerrero looks back on all she lost in her one year as a sideline reporter.
‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox
Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox...
"Love Is Blind" Star Natalie Lee Says She And Shayne Jansen Were Still Together When He Applied For "Perfect Match"
Natalie claims she and Shayne mutually agreed to not apply for the show while they were together.
