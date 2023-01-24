When he spoke of “entitlement” last week, Iowa’s Speaker of the House Pat Grassley was not describing his dynastic ascent to political prominence.The grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was talking about food stamps. And he was attempting to justify his effort to restrict not only who receives them, but also what they are permitted to purchase. The underlying principle is not surprising for a conservative Republican: The poor should be entitled to less.“It’s these entitlement programs, they’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” the younger...

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO