Related
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state's Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the...
Nepo Baby Pat Grassley Declares War on ‘Entitlement’ in Iowa
When he spoke of “entitlement” last week, Iowa’s Speaker of the House Pat Grassley was not describing his dynastic ascent to political prominence.The grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was talking about food stamps. And he was attempting to justify his effort to restrict not only who receives them, but also what they are permitted to purchase. The underlying principle is not surprising for a conservative Republican: The poor should be entitled to less.“It’s these entitlement programs, they’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” the younger...
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases. That’s a future proponents of the...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government...
First small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in U.S.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds
The EPA announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants from continuing to dump coal ash -- a toxic byproduct of making coal-fired electricity -- into unlined ponds.
straightarrownews.com
Debt ceiling drama a ‘farce’ since US can’t legally default: economist
Congress is at a familiar crossroads in 2023. Since 1960, elected representatives have acted on the debt ceiling 78 times to avoid default. As the U.S. breaches its current $31.4 trillion ceiling, the Treasury Department is taking “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. Those measures will help stave off decision-making time until June, but Congress theoretically must lift the borrowing cap by then to continue paying the bills.
beckerspayer.com
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
The ‘Energy Gap’ Nobody Wants to Tussle With
EDITOR'S NOTE: In the column below, Dave Marston explores energy options facing an American West that is using increasingly more electricity and asks whether fossil fuels should be replaced by renewable energy sources. But can renewables alone handle the load? In the GYE, Yellowstone National Park holds more than 10,000 geothermal features. Couldn't we pull this energy from the earth and use it to power the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem? Not so fast. While many locations across the globe utilize geothermal power for electricity, Yellowstone, as a national park, is off limits to development.
