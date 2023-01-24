Read full article on original website
Spellcasters and an Affair: More from the Millete Hearing
Testimony could wrap up Wednesday in the hearing for Larry Millete
Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya Millete
San Diego Superior Court Judge Swayne Morning on Wednesday ordered Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of May “Maya” Millete, who was last seen on Jan.7 at her Chula Vista home. The ruling comes on the tenth day of the preliminary hearing which the prosecution featured...
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete nears conclusion
Following testimony, the judge will determine whether Larry Millete will stand trial for the death of his wife Maya.
Major Crime Ring With Ties To White Supremacy Group Busted In San Diego
70 arrests were made during raids where police found fentanyl, heroin, OxyContin, firearms and at least 24 stolen cars.
GirlsDoPorn cameraman pleads guilty to stalking
A fifth person pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to stalk victims of the GirlsDoPorn sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.
Livermore police return stolen bulldog to Chula Vista family
LIVERMORE -- A French Bulldog taken from Chula Vista has been recovered by Livermore police and returned to his family.Livermore police said "Muny" was recovered after officers located a parked vehicle that had been reported driving recklessly on January 4th.The driver/registered owner of the vehicle ran off but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.When officers looked inside the vehicle they discovered the bulldog. The car was towed and the bulldog was transported to the East County Animal Shelter for safekeeping. At the shelter, an Alameda County Sheriff's technician located a microchip on the dog...
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Man, 25, charged in connection to downtown San Diego attacks
A man suspected of attempted murder, assault and robbery in a rash of downtown San Diego attacks Monday was charged, prosecutors said.
Death sentence, convictions overturned from SD County crime spree in 1985
A North County family is reeling after the murder convictions and the death sentence were overturned for a man found guilty of killing three during a crime spree nearly four decades ago.
Murder conviction overturned in San Diego triple-slaying
The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985.
Spellcasters, subliminal messages, alleged affair: Millete search history, social media messages revealed
The preliminary hearing continued Monday for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife Maya "Maya" Millete who has been missing since Jan. 2021.
Man suspected of attempted bank robbery in South Bay
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank last week in National City.
Officers Who Fatally Shot Gun-Wielding Driver in Barrio Logan ID’d
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified two San Diego Police Department patrolmen who fatally shot a motorist who allegedly pulled a gun and got into a shootout with them last week following a brief pursuit in Barrio Logan. SDPD Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in...
70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring
Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
Man sentenced 13 years for selling fentanyl that killed Coronado 15-year-old
A San Diego man who sold a fentanyl-laced pill to a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore, leading to the teen's death, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.
Man, 21, gets prison for fentanyl death of Coronado High student
A San Diego man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the 2021 death of a Coronado High School sophomore, prosecutors said.
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
