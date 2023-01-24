LIVERMORE -- A French Bulldog taken from Chula Vista has been recovered by Livermore police and returned to his family.Livermore police said "Muny" was recovered after officers located a parked vehicle that had been reported driving recklessly on January 4th.The driver/registered owner of the vehicle ran off but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.When officers looked inside the vehicle they discovered the bulldog. The car was towed and the bulldog was transported to the East County Animal Shelter for safekeeping. At the shelter, an Alameda County Sheriff's technician located a microchip on the dog...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO