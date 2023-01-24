ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya Millete

San Diego Superior Court Judge Swayne Morning on Wednesday ordered Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of May “Maya” Millete, who was last seen on Jan.7 at her Chula Vista home. The ruling comes on the tenth day of the preliminary hearing which the prosecution featured...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore police return stolen bulldog to Chula Vista family

LIVERMORE -- A French Bulldog taken from Chula Vista has been recovered by Livermore police and returned to his family.Livermore police said "Muny" was recovered after officers located a parked vehicle that had been reported driving recklessly on January 4th.The driver/registered owner of the vehicle ran off but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.When officers looked inside the vehicle they discovered the bulldog. The car was towed and the bulldog was transported to the East County Animal Shelter for safekeeping. At the shelter, an Alameda County Sheriff's technician located a microchip on the dog...
LIVERMORE, CA
Law & Crime

70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring

Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

