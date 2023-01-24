ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Turnovers doom Arkansas in 3rd straight loss

It seems fitting that the women’s college basketball game between Arkansas and visiting Alabama ended on a turnover. Because that is one of the things that Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors will remember the most from his team’s 69-66 loss Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena. Right after...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WATCH: Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal look ahead to Baylor

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After weeks of SEC match-ups, the Razorbacks will be hitting the road for Wako, Texas to take on Baylor. Thursday, we got to speak with Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal to preview the game. For the full interviews, head to the videos above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Pair of talented recruits visiting Hogs today

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of teammates from Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School will be at Arkansas today for an unofficial visit. The two are Class of 2024 five-star defensive end Jamarion Franklin, 6-6, 260, and Class of 2025 linebacker-safety Jarcoby Hopson, 6-2, 205. Franklin has over 30 scholarship offers and Hopson is in double digits with more coming in often.
5 reasons Arkansas can be better in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season and had several returning would-be starters head to the transfer portal and three key players who had eligibility remaining enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can be a better football team in 2023. Please read the remainder of this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season

Arkansas women’s basketball signee Jenna Lawrence (6-3) of Farmington has experienced the highs and lows of a state championship game in her high school career and would like one more shot at it. As a freshman and sophomore at Melbourne in 2019 and 2020, Lawrence was part of a...
FARMINGTON, AR
LSU’s wish for smoke turns into another loss

LSU sophomore guard Adam “Ace” Miller got a bit excited when his Tigers downed Arkansas 60-57 in Baton Rouge on Dec. 28 in both team’s SEC opener and took to Twitter soon after. “We in Fay @ Ville next time bring y’all smoke we gone run through...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arkansas punishes LSU, 60-40, on Tuesday at BWA as Hoop Hogs have won back-to-back SEC games by double-digit margins

It may be a bit premature to suggest Arkansas has launched into its annual full-mode SEC turnaround, but the Razorbacks now have back-to-back double-digit-margin SEC wins as part of their first two-game winning streak in over a month thanks to an end-to-end, dominant 60-40 victory over LSU on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber previews meet with LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas gymnastics team is back at home on Friday night to face the LSU Tigers. Head coach Jordyn Wieber sat down with the media to preview the meet on Wednesday. See the full press conference in the video above. The meet set for 7:45...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews matchup with Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is back at home this week to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday. Head coach Mike Neighbors talked about that matchup on Tuesday with the media. See that press conference in the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scott Named McDonald’s All-American

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball signee Taliah Scott is one of 24 high school girls invited to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, representing the East. Scott, who signed in November, will be eligible to play for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2023-24 season. She is one of six McDonald’s All-Americans Mike Neighbors has signed at Arkansas, seventh as a head coach. The 46th annual game will be played on Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hoop Hogs’ 5-star signee Baye Fall named to 2023 McDonald’s All American team

LITTLE ROCK — We can now assert that the Arkansas Razorbacks are on a hot streak when it comes to landing McDonald’s All Americans as 2023 early-period signee and 5-star prospect Baye Fall was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All American team on Tuesday, giving the Hoop Hogs a total of four McDonald’s All American signees in the last two recruiting cycles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

