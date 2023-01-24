FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball signee Taliah Scott is one of 24 high school girls invited to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, representing the East. Scott, who signed in November, will be eligible to play for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2023-24 season. She is one of six McDonald’s All-Americans Mike Neighbors has signed at Arkansas, seventh as a head coach. The 46th annual game will be played on Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO