Related
How to Help Children Build a Growth Mindset
(Family Features) A new year is a perfect time to consider the habits you want to keep and the ones you'd like to develop. Consider these tips to help your children resolve to develop a growth mindset this year.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
How Do Personal Experiences Affect Our Emotions?
You can see human beings, ourselves, as having a “processor” within each one of us. This processor’s purpose is to make sense of the information we take in from our environment/personal experiences.
Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship
How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:
What Spiritual Practices Should You Include in Your Daily Life?
Brown Ceramic Chinese FigurinePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay. Before we ask what spiritual practices we should include our daily routines, it’s important to understand why we need spiritual practices in the first place.
Spending Some Time Alone Will Deepen Your Relationships
To understand emotions, surely, books and classes can help at first. Because we live in a logical world; people naturally go to books to learn. The intellect, however, can only bring us so far. We’re not just a brain. We have a heart too. We’re meant to live holistically, which means living by using all our abilities together.
Using Emotional Intelligence to Succeed with Addiction
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License S4XVMZG2JH. Increasing emotional intelligence and connecting with your higher self may offer profound hope for anyone suffering from substance abuse.
What does 888 mean? Its angel number meaning in relationships, career and life.
The angel number 888 is associated with power, abundance and karma. It signals great successes could be on their way, said Elizabeth Summers.
KELOLAND TV
Advice on “Getting back to us” in relationships
If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”
Opinion: 11 Reasons You Might Still Be Single
I have been, for all intents and purposes, single for a few years now. It still feels strange to say because, silly me, I thought the last relationship just might be the last relationship.
The Daily
Taking back your dreams
Nightmares. We’ve all been there, we’ve all had them, and for the most part, we can’t help but fear them, especially when they start to show up more than once. But where exactly do these unpleasant dreams come from? That one recurring nightmare where you feel lost, that one dream where you can’t escape someone who’s chasing you, or the one where you actually die — they don’t go away.
MindBodyGreen
The Emotion That's The Hardest To Control + How To Handle It, From A Psychologist
On any given day, we experience a range of emotions—some more out in the open than others. When it comes to deeply rooted and hidden emotions, though, they can simmer beneath the surface, obscured to even you. And according to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there's one emotion...
KevinMD.com
Feeling valued by my boss: How a simple tumbler made my day
I arrived at my desk after a holiday hiatus with renewed energy to tackle the day. It sat there, unassuming, on my desk with a note. My heart was giddy, knowing my tea pastime would level up. Opening the letter, I realized it was from my boss. My boss had given me a tumbler, and I felt like a kid on Christmas morning. The excitement seemed out of proportion to the smallness of the gift. I had received plenty of swag from previous employers, but this one felt different.
Futurity
Living a ‘good life’ requires some hard questions
A willingness to ask tough questions about what defines a life well-lived is the key to well-being, argues Bernard Reginster. Every January, millions of people set new goals in hopes of improving their lives. Driven to boost their health and happiness, they scour books and news articles full of meditation tips, exercise routines, and diet ideas.
4 Ways to Stop Passive Aggression From Creating a Toxic Workplace
Left unchecked, passive aggression demotivates staff and causes turnover.
How Does Understanding Yourself Impact Your Spiritual Growth?
Most people tend to believe spirituality is something separated from their “normal” lives. They believe that there is a place where they can be spiritual; at home or in retreats, and that there are places where spirituality doesn’t dare to penetrate.
KevinMD.com
Life, death, and the balance in between: a cardiac anesthesiologist’s story [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. David Alfery is a cardiac anesthesiologist who shares his experiences in the operating room and intensive care unit. In this discussion, he reflects on the lessons he learned about life, death, and the balance in between through his encounters with patients. He offers a unique perspective on the profession, providing insight into the secrets and experiences of life as a cardiac anesthesiologist. Tune in to hear more about his journey in this field and the impact his patients have had on his life and career.
psychologytoday.com
How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?
Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
psychologytoday.com
“How Did You Meet?” Why the Answer Predicts Romantic Success
Young people report more satisfying relationships with partners they meet offline compared with those they meet on the Internet. Many couples meet through family and friends, relationships considered to be strong ties. Couples who meet under circumstances with weak ties perceive less support for their relationship. One of the questions...
