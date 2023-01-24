Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
newslj.com
Financial journalist disputes need for Wyoming stablecoin
POWELL — Calling cryptocurrency “a solution in search of a problem,” Pulitzer Prizewinning financial journalist Jesse Eisinger is not a fan of Wyoming’s efforts to create the first state-sponsored stablecoin. The senior editor and reporter for ProPublica and former columnist for the Wall Street Journal said...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wyoming laws seek to kill net metering and EVs
Legislators in the State of Wyoming have introduced two laws against clean energy, with a stated purpose to protect the state’s fossil fuel based revenue. The first law, SJ0004, lists reasons to avoid the “misadventure of electric vehicles”. For example, one passage notes that the “vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.” The legislation also claims that EV batteries are not easily recycled, and would require the development of new waste management techniques. Additionally, the document states that the vehicles contained limited “critical minerals” (rare earths) that put the nation at risk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wants State Attorney General To Take Stance On Social Credit Scores
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is frustrated with Attorney General Bridget Hill's leadership. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the caucus specifically mentioned her silence on environmental and social governance policies (ESG). "Wyoming deserves an Attorney General who is accountable and...
Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed
A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
newslj.com
Gasoline prices rise by nearly 15 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand...
svinews.com
House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week
◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
Government Technology
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
newslj.com
UW bans TikTok app from all university devices
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming has banned the social media app TikTok from all UW hardware and internet, following suit after dozens of universities across the country have done the same. “We are following the governor’s directive,” Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for the university’s institutional communications,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
myhits106.com
Gov. Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown And Half Staff
At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 26, 2023. A Presidential Proclamation follows:
newslj.com
Bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in Wyo. was intended to make a statement
ROCK SPRINGS — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wyoming?
John Mars is an American businessman and the chairman of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of confectionery, pet food, and other food products. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wyoming, with a net worth of over $31.7 billion.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
