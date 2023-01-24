ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
newslj.com

Financial journalist disputes need for Wyoming stablecoin

POWELL — Calling cryptocurrency “a solution in search of a problem,” Pulitzer Prizewinning financial journalist Jesse Eisinger is not a fan of Wyoming’s efforts to create the first state-sponsored stablecoin. The senior editor and reporter for ProPublica and former columnist for the Wall Street Journal said...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Wyoming laws seek to kill net metering and EVs

Legislators in the State of Wyoming have introduced two laws against clean energy, with a stated purpose to protect the state’s fossil fuel based revenue. The first law, SJ0004, lists reasons to avoid the “misadventure of electric vehicles”. For example, one passage notes that the “vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.” The legislation also claims that EV batteries are not easily recycled, and would require the development of new waste management techniques. Additionally, the document states that the vehicles contained limited “critical minerals” (rare earths) that put the nation at risk.
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Wake Up Wyoming

California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wants State Attorney General To Take Stance On Social Credit Scores

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is frustrated with Attorney General Bridget Hill’s leadership. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the caucus specifically mentioned her silence on environmental and social governance policies (ESG). “Wyoming deserves an Attorney General who is accountable and...
Laramie Live

Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed

A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
newslj.com

Gasoline prices rise by nearly 15 cents in the past week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand...
svinews.com

House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week

◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
Government Technology

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
newslj.com

UW bans TikTok app from all university devices

LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming has banned the social media app TikTok from all UW hardware and internet, following suit after dozens of universities across the country have done the same. “We are following the governor’s directive,” Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for the university’s institutional communications,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
myhits106.com

Gov. Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown And Half Staff

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 26, 2023. A Presidential Proclamation follows:
sweetwaternow.com

New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
KGAB AM 650

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
