Bismarck, ND

SuperTalk 1270

OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan

Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
MANDAN, ND
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Refugees

During the conversation, Triska-Dally discussed how the state helps facilitate refugees, how many refugees are living in the state, what countries they're coming from, what the most difficult thing is about resettling, and how North Dakotans can get involved.
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Most & Least Popular Zodiac Signs

You don't necessarily have to believe in the meaning of astrological signs to find this interesting. Medium.com published a study where they found the least and most popular zodiac signs in each state. The source analyzed birth date/census data. What it found might surprise you. It Boils Down To Two.
GEORGIA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

