ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
Autoweek.com

How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013

Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports

Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family

In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
Jalopnik

Michael Andretti Wants to Win Le Mans During Fight to Enter F1

While Andretti Global might be the name of Andretti Autosport’s parent company and its potential Formula 1 entry, Michael Andretti wants Global to carry as much meaning as his family’s name in the organization’s identity. In the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Andretti told Motorsport.com, “With our new partners that we have with Andretti Global, our goal is to be in every major racing event in the world, and obviously Le Mans is one of the big ones. So, down the road, we definitely want to be there.”
CBS Sports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
Cheddar News

NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary

Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
NBC Sports

Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals

Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.
The Spun

Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
OHIO STATE
Racing News

Chase Elliott signed to drive NASCAR Truck Series race in 2023

McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field the No. 35 at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott is entering his 9th season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports. The 2020 champion grabbed 5 wins last season, tying his career best. View the 2023 Chase Elliott truck below. McAnally Hilgemann Racing has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy