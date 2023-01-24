Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enters the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
You can always count on Dale Earnhardt Jr. to go back to the short tracks and grassroots racing. He’s signed up for the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. It’s basically been 30 years since Dale Jr. has been hitting up this February race. Of course, it just seems...
Autoweek.com
Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family
In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
Jalopnik
Michael Andretti Wants to Win Le Mans During Fight to Enter F1
While Andretti Global might be the name of Andretti Autosport’s parent company and its potential Formula 1 entry, Michael Andretti wants Global to carry as much meaning as his family’s name in the organization’s identity. In the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Andretti told Motorsport.com, “With our new partners that we have with Andretti Global, our goal is to be in every major racing event in the world, and obviously Le Mans is one of the big ones. So, down the road, we definitely want to be there.”
Chase Elliott Pulling Double Duty at Daytona With Truck Series Appearance For McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
When the season gets started at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Elliott is going to be busy. He will make a... The post Chase Elliott Pulling Double Duty at Daytona With Truck Series Appearance For McAnally-Hilgemann Racing appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary
The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
FireRescue1
All-electric Vector fire truck to be part of fleet at Daytona International Speedway
OCALA, Fla. — REV Fire Group announced last week that its all-electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Florida this year. The Vector and the other REV Fire Group apparatus...
NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary
Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
NBC Sports
Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals
Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA
The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.
NBC Sports
Colton Herta, Bobby Rahal team up with BMW in pursuit of Rolex 24 at Daytona overall win
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though they have opposed each other in the NTT IndyCar Series the past four seasons, the Rolex 24 at Daytona union of Bobby Rahal and Colton Herta seems natural. Bryan Herta scored his first CART victory with Team Rahal during a 1996-99 run before Colton...
Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident
Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
Chase Elliott signed to drive NASCAR Truck Series race in 2023
McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field the No. 35 at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott is entering his 9th season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports. The 2020 champion grabbed 5 wins last season, tying his career best. View the 2023 Chase Elliott truck below. McAnally Hilgemann Racing has...
Comments / 0