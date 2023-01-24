ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

"This isn't one (meeting) I would miss,” KB police ready to move to stricter enforcement on E-bike & scooter violations; community meetings scheduled

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said "in excess of 300 warnings" have been handed out for unsafe practices on electric bikes and motorized scooters. Now, he wants to give everyone a fair warning -- and a chance for their input -- before stricter regulations, or even some type of ban, could possibly go before Village Council members on Feb. 15.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne considers joining County’s initiative to help residents and businesses go plastic-free

Municipalities in Florida cannot legislate bans on single-use plastics, but advocacy groups and others who want to protect the environment from pollution can certainly create enough initiatives to push the envelope in their respective communities. One such project, entitled Plastic Free Key Biscayne, was presented Tuesday night at the Village...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
biscaynetimes.com

DeFillipo’s Residency Scandal Intensifies Racial Divide

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Needs More Affordable Rentals and Mid-Range Homes According to City

The affordable housing crisis is enormous and impacts the economy, social sector, and quality of life in Tamarac, according to Maxine Calloway, director of the city’s Community Development Department. At the Jan. 23 workshop, she presented a report on a recent study on affordable housing in the county and...
TAMARAC, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniella Levine Cava unveils new Miami-Dade innovation fund, construction apprenticeship program in State of the County address

‘We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone and where everyone has the freedom to thrive.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava touched on many subjects during her first in-person State of the County address, from ongoing efforts to build tens of thousands of new affordable housing units to green initiatives like the Extreme Heat Action Plan.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 2 to January 15

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 2 to January 15. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 2, 2023. While on patrol, officers discovered several packages left unattended by the front door at...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes

Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Longtime Homestead Police chief on resolution to honor him

HOMESTEAD - Longtime Homestead Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr. is speaking out about a resolution before the City Council to honor him by naming the police station after him.Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to be voted on Wednesday at City Hall to add Rolle's name to the outside of the station which would become known as the "Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station."Roth said he expected the council to pass the resolution in a 7-0 vote and called the Chief "an amazing man."The resolution says Rolle "served as a compassionate and caring leader and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
wlrn.org

Broward school board to vote on superintendent's fate - again

Two months after she was fired for the first time, the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will be decided during Tuesday's Broward school board meeting — maybe this time once and for all. The board, made up now of seven elected members and two members appointed by Gov. Ron...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

