HOMESTEAD - Longtime Homestead Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr. is speaking out about a resolution before the City Council to honor him by naming the police station after him.Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to be voted on Wednesday at City Hall to add Rolle's name to the outside of the station which would become known as the "Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station."Roth said he expected the council to pass the resolution in a 7-0 vote and called the Chief "an amazing man."The resolution says Rolle "served as a compassionate and caring leader and...

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO