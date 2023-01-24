Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
The entry block and policing the Rickenbacker Causeway made news in Key Biscayne in 2013
Divided Council to revisit whether to put local cops on the causeway. Three Village Council members went on the record last week against plans to pay for Key Biscayne police to patrol the Rickenbacker Causeway, but local leaders ultimately tabled a vote on whether to reverse the decision in interest of giving the issue a more thorough vetting.
islandernews.com
"This isn't one (meeting) I would miss,” KB police ready to move to stricter enforcement on E-bike & scooter violations; community meetings scheduled
Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said "in excess of 300 warnings" have been handed out for unsafe practices on electric bikes and motorized scooters. Now, he wants to give everyone a fair warning -- and a chance for their input -- before stricter regulations, or even some type of ban, could possibly go before Village Council members on Feb. 15.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne considers joining County’s initiative to help residents and businesses go plastic-free
Municipalities in Florida cannot legislate bans on single-use plastics, but advocacy groups and others who want to protect the environment from pollution can certainly create enough initiatives to push the envelope in their respective communities. One such project, entitled Plastic Free Key Biscayne, was presented Tuesday night at the Village...
Those road bumps on Crandon? They’re going to be there for a while.
Dozens of bumpy patches on the roadway surface leading out of Key Biscayne are going to stay uneven for the next three months, according to information from Florida Power and Light provided to village officials. Join Our Mailing List The patches are part of a project to upgrade electrical service to Virginia Key and to […]
biscaynetimes.com
DeFillipo’s Residency Scandal Intensifies Racial Divide
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Needs More Affordable Rentals and Mid-Range Homes According to City
The affordable housing crisis is enormous and impacts the economy, social sector, and quality of life in Tamarac, according to Maxine Calloway, director of the city’s Community Development Department. At the Jan. 23 workshop, she presented a report on a recent study on affordable housing in the county and...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Multiple Units Respond to Fire at Coral Springs Construction Site
On Thursday, multiple local fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at the Publix on University and Ramblewood Drive, which is under renovation. The fire, reported by a construction crew at 12:30 pm, was caused by a large tar kettle overheating, resulting in the release of gas from several of its propane tanks.
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava unveils new Miami-Dade innovation fund, construction apprenticeship program in State of the County address
‘We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone and where everyone has the freedom to thrive.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava touched on many subjects during her first in-person State of the County address, from ongoing efforts to build tens of thousands of new affordable housing units to green initiatives like the Extreme Heat Action Plan.
Florida Politics: Vickie Cartwright to Leave Job Leading Broward County Schools
Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday. After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation,...
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 2 to January 15
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 2 to January 15. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 2, 2023. While on patrol, officers discovered several packages left unattended by the front door at...
Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes
Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
New Apartment Tower Within Link At Douglas – Cascade – Announces Completion
The transit-oriented multifamily development with ground-floor Milam’s Market receives a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized following crash in Miramar; eastbound Pembroke Road shutdown at Island Drive
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials...
CBS4 Exclusive: Longtime Homestead Police chief on resolution to honor him
HOMESTEAD - Longtime Homestead Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr. is speaking out about a resolution before the City Council to honor him by naming the police station after him.Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to be voted on Wednesday at City Hall to add Rolle's name to the outside of the station which would become known as the "Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station."Roth said he expected the council to pass the resolution in a 7-0 vote and called the Chief "an amazing man."The resolution says Rolle "served as a compassionate and caring leader and...
wlrn.org
Broward school board to vote on superintendent's fate - again
Two months after she was fired for the first time, the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will be decided during Tuesday's Broward school board meeting — maybe this time once and for all. The board, made up now of seven elected members and two members appointed by Gov. Ron...
COUNTDOWN: Diverging Diamond Nears For Boca Raton, I-95 Closes Tonight
Final Push To Finish Work Before Massive Traffic Pattern Change In Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What should be the final push for massive highway construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will tonight (Tuesday) lead to a closure of I-95 as the […]
Hyatt Hotel Construction at Cornerstone Set To Start In March 2023
Developers are continuing to make progress on Cornerstone, and the Hyatt Hotel could be coming soon. In a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting on Monday, Kristi Bartlett, Economic Development Office director, stated groundbreaking of the Hyatt will tentatively begin in March. The 144-room hotel will have a rooftop bar and...
WSVN-TV
Search-and-recovery efforts underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside; woman hospitalized
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital and continue search-and-recovery efforts for a second victim after a vehicle went into a canal in Sunrise. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before...
